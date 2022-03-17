The moderators arrive at the Instagram direct, is it a success?

Little by little Instagram is adding improvements in what has to do with live broadcasts. This is the battlefield in which the users of the big social networks are currently fighting. And, therefore, it is logical that the company owned by Meta strives to position itself as well as possible. Well, an improvement has been known that is surely the most relevant for many. The new option that will be rolled out immediately in the Instagram app is the ability to add moderators to live broadcasts. This, which may seem unimportant, is not because of all that it implies in terms of the control that can be exercised. But, yes, taking into account the message of the announcement that has been published on… Twitter! It is not specified if it is only possible to name one or if there will be an option to use several. What can the moderators do Well, the actions that are reserved, apart from being a step above the rest of the users, are quite varied. Thus, for example, Instagram moderators will be able to manage everything that has to do with comments that are not appropriate and, even if they so decide, they will have the possibility of restricting comments to a user who is watching the broadcast or, if necessary, expel it because it does not contribute anything positive. That is, they are functions that have their weight. Therefore, we are talking about an addition that aims to have greater control of what happens in the emissions. In this way, it is possible to have very controlled what happens with the haters who are a true cancer in social networks. We are talking about one more step by the company so that users can have a healthy environment in which to share content and tastes. Is it a good decision for Instagram? Well, the truth is that the answer can only be affirmative for many reasons. To begin with, from a business point of view, the movement is good to improve competition with other platforms such as Twitch (and always with the advantage of Instagram of being a social network designed by and for mobile devices). In what has to do with users, there is no doubt that the inclusion of moderators will make coexistence much better, something basic so that no one can feel violent when watching a direct or disappointed, so it is read in the associated chat. In other words, it is quite a success. >