The mobile as a remote control for Android TV: the three available options and their differences

For years, the way use the mobile as a remote control for an Android TV was going through installing the Android TV Remote Control app, but this all changed this year. Google removed the app and integrated the function into the quick settings. Later, the remote control also reached the Google Home application.

Thus, there is officially three ways to use an Android mobile as a remote control for Android TV, and that’s counting the official methods. We tell you what exactly they are, where they are and how they differ between them.

The Google Home app

The last way to use a mobile as a remote control is through the Google home automation control application, Google Home. By tapping on a television associated with our account, you could already see and control the playback in progress and the volume for a long time, but as of version 2.46 the button is added Open command on the bottom.

After pressing it, you must link the devices by entering in the app a code that is shown on the TV, and it is ready to be used. A touchpad is shown that you can use to move around the interface, as well as the volume, mute, back, home, assistant and shutdown buttons.

The remote control changes automatically to text input mode when you have a text field selected on the TV. This remote is accessible from the Android 11 shutdown menu controls and Android 12 quick settings.

Google Home Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Lifestyle

The quick setting of Google TV

The great revolution of the Android TV remote control came with the new integrated remote inside Google TV, formerly known as Google Play Movies. As the vast majority of Android phones have Google Play Movies pre-installed, this remote can be considered in a way as integrated into the system.

To access this remote you must use the quick setting called Remote control, which generally should not be configured at the factory. You must add it manually by tapping on the pencil icon and then dragging its icon. The remote is configured the same as the Google Home (using a code), very quickly as long as Android TV Remote Service is updated to version 5.0 or higher.

The interface of this remote is identical to that of Google Home, with a touchpad and buttons to return, start, assistant, mute, volume and turn off. The big difference is that in this case you can switch to control with a crosshead, which is not present in the Google Home remote. The keyboard is activated automatically when you need to type something on the TV.

Google Play Movies Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Video applications

Android TV Remote

The last way to use an Android mobile as a remote control is with the Android TV Remote application, which Google already removed from its app store, but you can keep downloading and installing from its APK.

Android TV Remote has -or had- a control by crosshead or touchpad and buttons to go back, start and play or pause, but not for the volume. The application had not been updated since 2017 and that was noticeable in its interface, somewhat outdated. What’s more, linking it to the TV was more laborious than with the new controls for Google TV and Google Home.

In general, the new controls for Google TV and Google Home work better and have more functions than those of Android TV Remote Control, so you should not miss it too much, except in one specific case: if you have a very old Android TV that for some reason you cannot update Android TV Remote Service to version 5.0 or higher, necessary to use the new systems.

Android TV Remote Control Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: APKMirror (APK)

Price: Free

Category: TV

Differences between them

Finally, we leave you with a table that summarizes the main differences between the three ways of using an Android mobile as a remote control for a television with Android TV.