The mobile and the water: what happens if my mobile gets wet and how to know if it is resistant

We carry the mobile with us everywhere, so why not also take it to areas where there is water. Much water. Areas where the risk of it ending up damaged and unusable is something. But some mobiles are ready for this, at least right out of the box, and it pays to know what level of protection they have and how to find out.
It is also interesting to know that although some manufacturers advertise with great fanfare that their phones last X minutes under water, after your warranty does not cover this type of damage. So let’s see what happens when our mobile gets wet and how we can know if it is resistant.
The water resistance of mobile phones
Almost all phones have some kind of water resistance, even if it is minimal, although some are built specifically to resist as much as possible in the presence of water. However, it is good to know that water always finds a place to enter the phone, and everyone who has a home knows how problematic a leak is when it is not located.
Therefore, just because a mobile phone is built to withstand water does not mean that it can resist it forever. For this, the phones would have to be built as a monoblock without any type of crack and it is not. In addition, even waterproof phones lose resistance over time because the sealing of the joints between the parts wears outeither over time or by bumps and scratches.
In order to estimate the water resistance of phones, manufacturers send them to specialized laboratories that establish their level of resistance, and this level of resistance is certified with what is known as IP certification. This IP certification is accompanied by two numbers, the first being the one that establishes the degree of resistance to dust and the second the one that specifies the resistance to water. The numbers go from smallest to largest and range from 0 to 6 for dust and 0 to 9 for water.
dust resistance
- IP0X: no special protection.
- IP1X: protected against solid objects >50 mm in diameter.
- IP2X: protected against solid objects >12.5 mm in diameter.
- IP3X: protected against solid objects >2.5 mm in diameter.
- IP4X: protected against solid objects >1 mm in diameter.
- IP5X: protected against dust; limited input (no harmful deposits).
- IP6X: complete protection against dust.
Waterproof
- IPX0: no special protection.
- IPX1: protected against spilled water.
- IPX2: Protected against spilled water when tilted up to 15 degrees from its normal position.
- IPX3: protected against sprayed water.
- IPX4: protected against splashing water.
- IPX5: protected against water in pressure jets.
- IPX6: protected against high pressure jets.
- IPX7: Protected against the effects of immersion at 1 meter for 30 minutes.
- IPX8: protected against immersion to a certain depth, specified by the manufacturer (typically up to 3 meters) and more than 30 minutes.
Thus, a phone with IP00 is not capable of resisting the presence of dust or water of any kind, and a mobile with IP69 must be prepared to withstand the maximum limit of the tests. And what do these tests consist of? Well, water is projected against the phones in different intensities, they are submerged and other types of processes are carried out to see when the water (and dust) passes through the seals. Y depending on what it has resisted, one or another level of protection is certified.
Checking the water resistance of our mobile
To check the water resistance of our mobile phone there are three methods, one of which is not highly recommended because it means that we put it in contact with water and wait to see what happens. Outside of jokes, there are two methods to check if our mobile is waterproof or not. The first of them consists of check phone documentationbecause in the technical specifications section this IP certification that we mentioned before must be specified.
A phone with IP52, for example, means that it resists splashes of water without problems. For example, if we lean it on the sink and drops of water fall on it while we brush our teeth. Or if we are out on the street using it and it starts to rain. It is more than likely that it will not spoil under these circumstances, although it is better to remove it from the water as soon as possible. If the phone is IP68 or IP69, we should be able to submerge it. Take him swimming, for example. Although you should know that under water the touch screens are useless, so if you want to take underwater photos you will have to configure the phone to photograph with the physical buttons.
If our phone does not specify this certification in its documentation, it is best to keep it away from water because the manufacturer has not even tested it. Maybe it resists drops, maybe not. Maybe it’s submersible (rare), maybe not. But if the manufacturer has preferred not to put it to the test, it is preferable that you follow his example. Here the consultation of documentation ends, which you can also consult online, for example, in our Chinaware in the ‘Water resistance’ part.
Another option, the second, is to use an application. The one we recommend for Android is ‘Water Resistance Tester’ and what it does is use the phone’s barometer to check the phone’s internal pressure differences based on a series of keystrokes that we have to make. If there are noticeable pressure differences, there is an air outlet and, therefore, there is a possibility of water entering. So either our phone isn’t rugged, or the seal is broken. The problem with this app is that our mobile must be compatible with it and have a barometer. It does not happen with all models.
The position of manufacturers against water damage
As we have previously mentioned, the seals that protect phones against the ingress of water deteriorate with time, use and other factors. Even manufacturers that boast of their maximum protection usually recommend not putting it to the test. We may come across cases where phones are sold with maximum water and dust resistance, IP69, and water and dust damage are not covered by warranty. Yes, my phone is waterproof, but if you submerge it and it gets damaged, then you’ll be fine. It’s basically that. So do not put them to the test, because the sealing may fail.
So let’s tell you the position of some of the largest manufacturers of mobile phones regarding water damage, whether their models are certified or not:
-
Samsung: “Everything will depend on the result of the technical evaluation of the equipment. If the equipment shows signs of shock or cosmetic damage, it is very likely that a fall or blow will break the hermetic seal that the products have, so when being exposed to water, this will enter through the sections that have been exposed.Evidence of the reasons for the rejection of the guarantee will always be delivered in the technical evaluation.
-
Apple: “If an iPhone or iPod is damaged by a liquid (for example, coffee or soda), the service for that liquid damage It’s not covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty, but you may have rights under consumer law. iPhone and most iPod devices made after 2006 have built-in Liquid Contact Indicators (LCIs) that show whether the device has been in contact with water or any liquid containing water.”
-
Huawei: “For clarification purposes, this Commercial Repair Guarantee covers non-conformities that do not allow the device to function correctly and that Huawei considers a manufacturing or operating defect that is the responsibility of the manufacturer, excluding, but not limited to: Those in which the damage is caused by improper use, blows, handling, fire, contact with liquids, or the total or partial alteration of the product. Improper use or misuse of the Product will be understood to include that which is different from that specified in the documentation and/or instructions provided by Huawei in relation to the Product.
-
Sony: “This warranty does not cover any of the following: Accidents, fires, liquids, chemicals, other substances, floods, vibrations, excessive heat, inadequate ventilation, electrical surges, excessive or incorrect voltage or voltage supply, radiation, shock electrostatic including lightning, other external forces and impacts.”
-
Motorola: “This Limited Warranty does not cover the following, unless caused by a defect in materials or workmanship: Damage caused beyond Motorola’s reasonable control, including damage caused by (i) accidents, abuse or misuse; (ii) handling of the Product outside of the permitted or intended uses defined in the User Manual, Quick Start Guide, Online Tutorials and other Product documentation provided to you, [incluido el uso de los mismos para fines comerciales [alquiler]]; (iii) improper storage (eg exposing the Product to extreme temperatures), abuse or neglect (eg broken/deformed/missing clips/fasteners/connectors); shock damage (for example, from the product being dropped) (iv) the contact with liquids, water, rain, extreme humidity, excessive perspiration or other types of moisture; sand, food, dirt, or similar substances (except for Products sold as resistant to such substances, and then only in situations where the damage was not caused by misuse of the phone’s protective elements or exposure to Product to conditions that exceed the limits or specifications mentioned) or (v) fire, flood, earthquake, tornado or other acts of God beyond the reasonable control of Motorola.”
-
Realme: “Warranty restriction: The device has exceeded the standard duration of the warranty. The device / product is damaged by liquids or moisture / corrosion”
-
Xiaomi: “My phone has been dropped into water and is IP certified. Can I apply the warranty? No.