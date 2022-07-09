The mobile and the water: what happens if my mobile gets wet and how to know if it is resistant

We carry the with us everywhere, so why not also take it to areas where there is . Much water. Areas where the risk of it ending up damaged and unusable is something. But some mobiles are ready for this, at least right out of the box, and it pays to know what level of protection they have and how to find out.

It is also interesting to know that although some manufacturers advertise with great fanfare that their phones last X minutes under water, after your warranty does not cover this type of damage. So let’s see what happens when our mobile gets and how we can know if it is .

The water resistance of mobile phones

Almost all phones have some kind of water resistance, even if it is minimal, although some are built specifically to resist as much as possible in the presence of water. However, it is good to know that water always finds a place to enter the phone, and everyone who has a home knows how problematic a leak is when it is not located.

Therefore, just because a mobile phone is built to withstand water does not mean that it can resist it forever. For this, the phones would have to be built as a monoblock without any type of crack and it is not. In addition, even waterproof phones lose resistance over time because the sealing of the joints between the parts wears outeither over time or by bumps and scratches.

In order to estimate the water resistance of phones, manufacturers send them to specialized laboratories that establish their level of resistance, and this level of resistance is certified with what is known as IP certification. This IP certification is accompanied by two numbers, the first being the one that establishes the degree of resistance to dust and the second the one that specifies the resistance to water. The numbers go from smallest to largest and range from 0 to 6 for dust and 0 to 9 for water.

dust resistance

IP0X : no special protection.

: no special protection. IP1X : protected against solid objects >50 mm in diameter.

: protected against solid objects >50 mm in diameter. IP2X : protected against solid objects >12.5 mm in diameter.

: protected against solid objects >12.5 mm in diameter. IP3X : protected against solid objects >2.5 mm in diameter.

: protected against solid objects >2.5 mm in diameter. IP4X : protected against solid objects >1 mm in diameter.

: protected against solid objects >1 mm in diameter. IP5X : protected against dust; limited input (no harmful deposits).

: protected against dust; limited input (no harmful deposits). IP6X: complete protection against dust.

Waterproof

IPX0 : no special protection.

: no special protection. IPX1 : protected against spilled water.

: protected against spilled water. IPX2 : Protected against spilled water when tilted up to 15 degrees from its normal position.

: Protected against spilled water when tilted up to 15 degrees from its normal position. IPX3 : protected against sprayed water.

: protected against sprayed water. IPX4 : protected against splashing water.

: protected against splashing water. IPX5 : protected against water in pressure jets.

: protected against water in pressure jets. IPX6 : protected against high pressure jets.

: protected against high pressure jets. IPX7 : Protected against the effects of immersion at 1 meter for 30 minutes.

: Protected against the effects of immersion at 1 meter for 30 minutes. IPX8: protected against immersion to a certain depth, specified by the manufacturer (typically up to 3 meters) and more than 30 minutes.

Thus, a phone with IP00 is not capable of resisting the presence of dust or water of any kind, and a mobile with IP69 must be prepared to withstand the maximum limit of the tests. And what do these tests consist of? Well, water is projected against the phones in different intensities, they are submerged and other types of processes are carried out to see when the water (and dust) passes through the seals. Y depending on what it has resisted, one or another level of protection is certified.

Checking the water resistance of our mobile

To check the water resistance of our mobile phone there are three methods, one of which is not highly recommended because it means that we put it in contact with water and wait to see what happens. Outside of jokes, there are two methods to check if our mobile is waterproof or not. The first of them consists of check phone documentationbecause in the technical specifications section this IP certification that we mentioned before must be specified.

A phone with IP52, for example, means that it resists splashes of water without problems. For example, if we lean it on the sink and drops of water fall on it while we brush our teeth. Or if we are out on the street using it and it starts to rain. It is more than likely that it will not spoil under these circumstances, although it is better to remove it from the water as soon as possible. If the phone is IP68 or IP69, we should be able to submerge it. Take him swimming, for example. Although you should know that under water the touch screens are useless, so if you want to take underwater photos you will have to configure the phone to photograph with the physical buttons.

Some mobiles claim to be submersible, but under water the screen does not work and the warranty does not usually cover it if it is damaged

If our phone does not specify this certification in its documentation, it is best to keep it away from water because the manufacturer has not even tested it. Maybe it resists drops, maybe not. Maybe it’s submersible (rare), maybe not. But if the manufacturer has preferred not to put it to the test, it is preferable that you follow his example. Here the consultation of documentation ends, which you can also consult online, for example, in our Chinaware in the ‘Water resistance’ part.

Another option, the second, is to use an application. The one we recommend for Android is ‘Water Resistance Tester’ and what it does is use the phone’s barometer to check the phone’s internal pressure differences based on a series of keystrokes that we have to make. If there are noticeable pressure differences, there is an air outlet and, therefore, there is a possibility of water entering. So either our phone isn’t rugged, or the seal is broken. The problem with this app is that our mobile must be compatible with it and have a barometer. It does not happen with all models.

The position of manufacturers against water damage

As we have previously mentioned, the seals that protect phones against the ingress of water deteriorate with time, use and other factors. Even manufacturers that boast of their maximum protection usually recommend not putting it to the test. We may come across cases where phones are sold with maximum water and dust resistance, IP69, and water and dust damage are not covered by warranty. Yes, my phone is waterproof, but if you submerge it and it gets damaged, then you’ll be fine. It’s basically that. So do not put them to the test, because the sealing may fail.

So let’s tell you the position of some of the largest manufacturers of mobile phones regarding water damage, whether their models are certified or not: