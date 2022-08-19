“The Midnight Club”: see the first images of the new Mike Flanagan

This is the fourth fiction by Mike that will reach the streaming giant. (Netflix)

In 2021, mass made us witness that mike flanagan he could co-create an original story and captivate us as he did with his past titles loosely inspired by literary novels. This time, the American director returns to adaptations with the midnight club (The MidnightClub)a series based on the book of the same name by Christopher Pike. Prior to its launch in October this year, Netflix revealed some new .

“Eight young hospice patients get together every night at midnight to tell each other stories…and make a pact: the next one to die will send a signal to the group from beyond the grave. Based on a 1994 novel by Christopher Pike and other works of his authorship, ”says the official synopsis on the service streaming.

True to his style, the director will tell another story with terrifying touches and related to the supernatural. (Netflix)

The plot follows a group of terminally ill young people who have built a very close bond in a hospital run by an unusual doctor. Every day when the clock strikes 12 am, they meet to tell each other horror stories and they have made a promise. The first to die of them will have to find a way to communicate from the afterlife with the world of the living. .

The distribution of the midnight club is made up of Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Heather Langenkamp, ​​Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, and Patricia Drake. The adaptation is creatively led by Flanagan, featuring him as screenwriter and showrunner of the project.

Man Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota and more stars make up the cast. (Netflix)

There will be another Mike Flanagan series for Netflix

Parallel to the fiction mentioned above, the filmmaker mike flanagan He was also working on a television version of The fall of the House of Ushera classic of Edgar Allan Poe. Neither of these two titles will belong to the saga The cursewhich gave rise to Hill House Y Bly Manor; but they will enjoy the characteristic style of the contemporary horror master.

As expected, the director summoned stars with whom he shared filming in the past, such as kate siegelhis wife in real life and an actress in three of his series for Netflix; Y rahul kohliwhom we saw shine like the sheriff in midnight mass. Among the other actors that make up the cast are Carla Gugino, Zach Gilford, Annabeth Gish, Samantha Sloyan, Michael Truco and T’Nia Miller. On the other hand, the new faces that we will see within his universe are those of Mark HamillBruce Greenwood, Mary McDonell and Paola Nuñez.

The episodes of "The Midnight Club" can be seen in October of this year. (Netflix)

It is not yet known when it will be released on the platform, but about the midnight club it is confirmed that episodes will arrive on October 7 .

