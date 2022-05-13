The mid-range Pixel 6a is now official and will cost €459

Unlike the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the leaks of the Pixel 6a they haven’t ruined the launch event at Google I/O.

The Pixel 6a has the Google Tensor Processor and it packs a reasonably sized battery that should last a full day of normal use. Its 12 MP dual camera setup is what we’re used to seeing on Pixel phones before the 6-series arrived, with features like magic eraser Y Face Unblur.

The price of the Pixel 6a part of €459which may pose a problem when comparing its specs to the soon to be released OnePlus Nord N20 5G or OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

In addition to having the Tensor chip from the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 6a incorporates a 6.1-inch OLED screen with FHD + resolution but refresh rate at only 60 Hz. It also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage.

If the dual-camera setup sounds familiar to you, it should because we’ve already seen the 12.2MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors on previous Pixel phones.

As with the Pixel 6, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera that sits in a central punch-hole cutout in the display. the battery of 4,410mAh It lasts at least a day of use, but its charging speed is limited to 18W. There is also no wireless charging.

A Corning Gorilla Glass 3 glass protects the screen and the rear panel of the Pixel 6a is made of a “3D thermoformed composite” material.

In terms of software support, the Pixel 6a stands above its competitors with a minimum of 5 years of security updates and access to new versions of Android at the same time as Google’s flagships. Not to mention that it’s part of Google’s Android beta program every year.

You can buy the Pixel 6a in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain and Taiwan.



