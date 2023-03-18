The Microsoft application that Steve Jobs did not like and that everyone uses

The co-founder of and ex CEO of the company, Steve jobs was described by his colleague and friend, Steve Wozniak, as a person with the ability to make others follow him, an ability that could not only be seen in the presentations of products of the company but was also present at team meetings in the company.

During the time that Jobs was in charge of the company, this was one of the activities recurring, so it was common for some workers and even executives in them to Manzana use presentations to express their ideas through visual aids.

PowerPoint application Microsoft It was the most used and although the CEO of the company expressed his appreciation for this platform, he also expressed his dislike for the way in which it was used.

According to jobsalthough PowerPoint is a tool with which presentations can be supported by visual aids, this does not imply that all meetings need the platform to be used in this way. For the former CEO of Manzanasome meetings require a different approach and not everything communicated through this application of presentations.

Steve Jobs criticized the way people used PowerPoint. Photo: Microsoft PowerPoint.

“I hate the way people use slide shows instead of thinking. People confront problems by creating sheets. I want them to connect, to discuss things at the table instead of showing slides. People who know what they are talking about do not need PowerPoint”, affirmed Jobs regarding the way of using this application of Microsoft.

Steve Jobs Presentations

Even though Jobs was against the use of slides, a distinction can be made between the way he used these visual aids and the criticism he made of those who used PowerPoint: while the rest used the application of Microsoft to present ideas and position people in a more passive role during meetings, Steve Jobs he used them at product announcement events so people could see what the new device he was announcing looked like.

In addition, when seeing the presentations that were in charge of Steve Jobs in different auditoriums, a common aspect that can be highlighted is that at no time did the CEO of Manzana read what the slides said, but went through each one naturally to keep his audience connected to what he was saying.

Apple’s Keynote app. (The Bitten Apple)

Another difference between the form of use that was given to PowerPoint in work meetings at Apple and the presentations that Jobs made for different company products is that the CEO I didn’t use the app Microsoft to generate graphic supports, but generated them through an Apple application called Keynotes and that it is available to download for free on any company device.

According to the description found in the App Store, this platform has the ability to integrate images, text and video, as well as drawings made by hand using a finger or the Apple Pencil over a iPad and it even has a stand for apple watch to control the way these slides are presented.