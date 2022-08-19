The Mexican comedies that you must see if you liked “What is the fault of karma?”

What is ? It’s been in the Top 10 for two weeks. Netflix and it ranks fifth in the top 10 most viewed non-English speaking films on the platform with 5.4 million views. Mexican comedy with Aislinn Derbez centers on Sara, a fashion designer without much success in her profession who claims to have terrible karma. So, when he meets her sister, Lucy, who is doing very well, this bad luck will weigh even more on her.

Sara is a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. While she strives to keep the tourist souvenir business afloat in Mérida, Yucatán, the stability of her world is lost when Aarón, a musician who was her crush and best friend of hers in adolescence, returns to step on your own space. In addition, as an unusual coincidence, her successful sister announces that she is getting married and that her fiancé is precisely Aaron, “says the official premise. What other Mexican should you see on the service streaming if you loved this funny story?

Aislinn Derbez in “What is Karma’s fault?”. (Netflix)

We’ll see

Mauricio Ochman (Chema Y On a trip with the Derbez) Y Fernando Castillo (The Lord of the heavens) play an estranged couple reunited on a road trip when they learn their son could soon lose his sight. The little boy writes down a long list of places to visit and everything he would like to see to fulfill a dream before facing vision loss for the rest of his life. The emotional film is directed by Pedro Pablo Ibarra (Love at first sight Y What a father!).

A journey brings two estranged parents back together in "We'll See." (Netflix)

we all want someone

This fun tape summons Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder) Y Jose Maria Yazpik (now and then) on a beautiful adventure to experience great love for the first time. Clara Barrón has it all: she’s beautiful, she has the perfect job, an understanding family, and a huge house in Los Angeles. However, she still hasn’t fully resolved her romantic life and she seems to have given up on the matter. When someone special arrives unexpectedly, she will have to change her mind.

Karla Souza and José María Yazpik act in this romantic comedy. (Netflix)

all the freckles in the world

This sweet story is set in a high school in Mexico in the 1990s. Cristina Palazuelos (Loreto Peralta) is the most beautiful girl in school who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle, she doesn’t know whether to choose the most attractive boy in school, Kenji Matarazzo (Louis of the Rose); or choose the adorable José Miguel Mota (Hansel Casillas), although the latter is not the most popular. In addition, the story is part of the fever for the World Cup, developed in the United States.

Loreto Peralta (“No Returns Accepted”) stars in this sweet love story set in a Mexican high school in the ’90s. (Netflix)

Like fallen from the sky

Did you remember Pedro Infante? This film proposes a crazy story that brings the Mexican legend to life in order to redeem his sins and enter heaven. omar chaparro plays the famous singer in this adventure where Infante returns to Earth in the body of an impersonator to make amends for his biggest mistakes, such as having been such a womanizer.

“Like fallen from heaven” revives Pedro Infante to make him face his biggest mistakes in his life as an artist. (Netflix)

the house of flowers

Created by Manolo Carothe television series stars brilliant Mexican stars such as Veronica Castro, Cecilia Suarez, Aislinn Derbez, Dario Yazbek Bernal, among others. The plot follows the De la Mora, a respected and wealthy family that hides more secrets than expected. Everything explodes in their lives when they find a woman who hanged herself in her flower shop and her matriarch, Virginia, learns that she has been cheated on by her husband for years. From this, we will discover that everyone in that house has double lives or simply lies to themselves to avoid colliding with the truth.

