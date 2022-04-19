The Metaverse occupies everything, has Facebook forgotten about podcasts?

Podcasts are increasing in importance, as more and more users decide to use them as an additional option to traditional radio. For this reason, there are many companies that have already taken steps to have a presence in them, such as Spotify. Another one that did the same was Facebook, but it seems that the social network has left everything that has to do with audio in the background. Last year, specifically in the month of April, the company part of Meta announced that it intended to bet on creations where audio is the protagonist, such as chat rooms or podcasts themselves. But, to date, that interest has not translated into anything tangible that matters and, therefore, everything suggests that it is possible that the creation of Mark Zuckerberg has other priorities right now (and that at the time even the company considered the creation of a financed program to attract prestigious podcasters to make the platform more attractive… but this did not materialize). So much so, that Facebook spokesmen have indicated that the idea of ​​betting on this type of content is maintained, but not imminently. Therefore, it seems quite clear that right now there are other concerns. And these are positioning itself in the best possible way in the short video segment where TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are now much more attractive options for the user. This yes, the platform that already launched the social network little by little closes distances. The reasons that lead Facebook to this Well, it has to do with the unattractiveness of the platform for young people, something that has been detected for some time and that, in the end, has led to Facebook having the first decrease in quantity of active users per day of the social network in 2021. And, therefore, the bet right now has to be for things that impact quickly and the aforementioned videos are. In addition, podcasts have significant consumption among users who are over 30 years of age, who are not exactly the ones that the firm has to attract. As is often said, hunger is combined with the desire to eat, and this has the consequence that competing with platforms such as Clubhouse or Spotify in the audio segment is left for later… if it happens in the end. >