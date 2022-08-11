“The Menu”: Anya Taylor-Joy in the trailer for the film that unites gastronomy and terror

A sadistic cult or a high-end restaurant? That is the question left by the recently shared official of Menuan intriguing black comedy starring Anya -Joy , Ralph Fiennes Y Nicholas Hoult . With a release scheduled for next November in the United States, the thriller-tinged film is among the most anticipated movie titles of the year. Learn more about this new bet that involves the actress of Argentine origin.

The story begins with a couple, Tyler (Hoult) and Margot (Taylor-Joy), who travel to a coastal island to enjoy the experience of dining in an exclusive and luxurious restaurant. The chef (Fiennes) in charge of the place, known as Slowik, is an eccentric cook who is determined to prepare dishes that are great surprises on the menu. However, the need to innovate in his kitchen will lead him to turn this evening into one of the worst experiences this group of clients will have.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult play a couple who come to try the exquisite dishes of an exclusive restaurant. (SearchlightPictures)

The restaurant is more like a gastronomic cult than a space solely made to enjoy good food and, from the beginning, it makes diners uncomfortable at each table . Despite the somber atmosphere, the suspicious Margot will not be intimidated and will witness a collective history being created as the hours pass. Directed by Mark Mylod (Succession) and produced by Adam McKay (don’t look up), this proposal warns an extremely disturbing journey for the viewer.

The distribution of Menu is made up of Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik; Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot; Nicholas Hoult as Tyler; Hong Chau as Elsa; Janet McTeer as Lillian Bloom; Judith Light as Anne; John Leguizamo as a movie star; Reed Birney as Richard; Rob Yang as Bryce; Aimee Carrero as Felicity; Paul Adelstein as Lillian’s publisher; Arturo Castro as Soren; among others.

Ralph Fiennes is the eccentric chef who will turn his clients’ visit into the worst experience of their lives. (SearchlightPictures)

The film’s big-screen debut will take place next month at the Toronto International Film Festival (Canada), and will be released in US theaters on November 18 this year. An official release date in Latin America has not yet been confirmed, or if it could also arrive through some platform. streaming.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s previous work in film and TV

In 2020, Anya Taylor-Joy achieved worldwide fame after starring in the miniseries queen’s gambit distributed by Netflix. But, before that, the star with Argentine roots had already made her film debut in 2015 with her main role in The witch, the brilliant horror film by Robert Eggers. In addition, she integrated productions such as Sliver, Glass, Emma, ​​The New Mutants Y the soho mystery.

“The Menu” will be released on November 18 in the United States. (SearchlightPictures)

In recent months, the 26-year-old artist has been seen in north man, his second collaboration with Eggers. And among his next future projects are The Menu, Amsterdam, furious and the animated film Mario in which she will voice Princess Peach. Perhaps one of her roles that she keeps the audience in greatest expectation of is the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road where she will give life to the young version of Furiosa (originally played by Charlize Theron).

