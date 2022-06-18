The Medication feature of iOS 16 will help you not to forget to take your pills

Apple announced iOS 16 almost two weeks ago, and while the new lock screen has grabbed most of the headlines, other new features will prove more useful to users in the long run.

Specifically, I am referring to the changes in the Health app, which now incorporates a new function of Medication which will arrive in the fall along with the rest of iOS 16.

This function allows prepare and manage a medication list in a comfortable waycreate calendars and reminders, and keep track of the medications, vitamins or supplements a person takes.

Many people, including myself, have to take some medicines daily, but the pace of life we ​​lead means that, sometimes, we forget completely.

iOS 16 aims to change that by setting a specific reminder time and prompting the user to take their pills.

It’s true that you could set something similar in the Reminders app to alert you, but the advantage of Medication is that it not only reminds you to take your pills, but it will also record when you did it. In this way, you have data that you can share with your doctors or even with your family through the Health Sharing functionality of iOS 16.

Another feature of Medication is that you can choose different shapes and colors for the medicine that you enter in the application. This could help older users or their carers on which pill to take at the right time.

Finally, a valuable aspect of having all your medication data stored in one specific place is that it also possible interactions between drugs can be known. They are divided into critical, severe and moderate, and can warn not only about drug interactions, but also when factors such as alcohol and tobacco pose a risk



