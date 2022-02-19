Tech NewsMobile

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chip will debut with the OPPO Find X5 Pro

By: Abraham

MediaTek has a new high-end chip in its catalog called Dimension 9000. It is a 4nm chipset manufactured by TSMC and with great power.

It features Arm’s most powerful Cortex-X2 core, an 18-bit image signal processor, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and much more.

Although it was not yet known which devices would carry it, it has now been confirmed that the Dimensity 9000 will debut in the OPPO Find X5 series.

As published on the official MediaTek account at Weibo, the Taiwanese company will debut the Dimensity 9000 in an OPPO Find X5 series device. It looks like there could be a specific variant of the Pro that includes this particular chip.

From other leaks, we know that the phone will have a large QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and 80W wired fast charging support. It has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

OPPO has also announced that it has partnered with Hasselblad, as has OnePlus. The cameras are expected to be made up of two 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors (primary and ultra-wide) and a 13MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

The device will also feature the OPPO’s new MariSilicon X chip, It features a combination of an advanced NPU, ISP, and multi-level memory architecture on a single chip.

The company has announced that it will present new products at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.


Abraham

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chip will debut with the OPPO Find X5 Pro

