The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 will be compatible with mmWave 5G

Taking advantage of the Computex 2022 framework, MediaTeck has just announced the arrival of the new mobile processor Dimensity 1050, its first processor with support for mmWave 5G networkswhich will begin shipping on some of the phones already scheduled for release in the third quarter of this year.

It is a chipset built under a 6 nanometer process, with an Octa-Core configuration made up of two 2.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores and six 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores, accompanied by Mali-G610 MC3 graphics. Although as we said, the great novelty of the Dimensity 1050 is its compatibility with wireless networks, being the company’s first processor to support mmWave 5G with 4CC carrier aggregation, with maximum download speeds of up to 4.6 Gbps. Compatibility to which other networks such as sub-6 GHz 5G with 3CC carrier aggregation, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are added.

Aiming at the new premium range of handsets, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 will also be compatible with LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 RAM memoriesas well as with both UFS 2.1 and UFS 3.1 storageoffering some extra features like support for screens up to 144 Hzresolutions up to 2520 x 1080 pixels, and the support of a camera up to 108MP or dual 20MP cameras with support for recording up to two HDR videos simultaneously.

This new processor is expected to help MediaTek expand further within this top-of-the-line terminal market, as while the company currently holds the position of one of the world’s leading smartphone chipmakers, its presence will be focuses more on the budget device ranges and the mid-range.

Thus, covering this small space from the mid-range to the top of the range, MediaTek completes its announcements with the presentation of the Dimensity 930 and Helio G99both built in the 6 nanometers.

Starting with the Dimensity family, this new processor aims to an intermediate point between the premium mid-range and the high-end. Again under an eight-core configuration, with two ARM Cortex-A78 at 2.2 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz; although in this case we will see a reduction of its graphics with Imagination BXM-8-256. Sacrifices that will continue with its compatibilities, which will keep it within the 5G sub-6GHz networks, it will go down to the use of WiFi 5, and the screens up to 120 Hz; although it highlights the maintenance of compatibility with cameras up to 108 MP.

As for the new Helio, we will find an Octa-Core configuration with two ARM Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz, accompanied by ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics. Maintaining the same compatibility for screen and camera, this time the biggest difference comes with limitation to 4G wireless networksas well as LPDDR4X memories and UFS 2.2 storage.