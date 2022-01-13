The maximum price of antigen tests will be 2.94 euros in Spain: the measure will take effect from next January 15

The Interministerial Commission on Drug Prices has unanimously agreed today to set the maximum price of self-diagnostic antigen tests at 2.94 euros, so All tests of this type that are sold in pharmacies in our country, regardless of the company that manufactures it, will not be able to exceed this figure.. The measure will take effect as of next Saturday, January 15, 2022.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, at the press conference after the Commission meeting, who explained that to arrive at that figure they have studied the sale prices of distributors to pharmacies, the prices of sale of pharmacies to the public, the sale prices of antigen tests in neighboring countries and the evolution of the cost of self-diagnostic tests since they began to be marketed in our country.

Darias has indicated that, taking into account all these data, the Commission has sought to set the most affordable price possible. The measure will affect all antigen tests authorized by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products to be marketed in our country.

Last Monday Pedro Sánchez already announced that the Executive planned to regulate the cost of antigen tests before the price escalation they had experienced in recent months, especially at Christmas as a result of the increase in infections, although then he did not give figures or dates.

In summer, when they began to be sold in our country, these self-diagnostic tests could be found for about three euros, but in recent weeks its cost in some pharmacies has reached 12 euros.

The reason for this price increase is simple, the increase in demand derived from the increase in infections just before Christmas has caused its cost to increase due to the limited supply. They are the laws of the market. And this has been precisely what different organizations, from consumer associations to health professional unions, have criticized, since they considered that a sanitary article of these characteristics should not be subject to capitalist logic and its cost would have to be controlled by public administrations. Now, with this measure, the Government has responded to their demands.

In other countries they are free

Thus, the measure taken today by the Executive brings us closer to neighboring countries that have already made similar decisions before. Although some of them have gone one step further and offer free tests for its citizens.

Thus, in the United Kingdom they can be requested through the Government website and be in. Although, yes, in the case of the French, these self-diagnostic tests are only given free of charge to those who demonstrate that they are vaccinated.

In Portugal antigen tests do not exceed three euros and, in addition, the Portuguese Government allows each citizen to have up to four free antigen tests per month in more than 1,000 pharmacies across the country, according to Newtral.

The only country in our environment that is experiencing a situation similar to that of Spain up to now is Italy, where the price of antigen tests is not intervened and its cost ranges between five and 12 euros per unit.