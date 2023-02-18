5G News
The Marvels has been delayed – but it’s still coming in 2023

The Marvels has been delayed – but the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie is still slated to arrive in 2023.

Announcing the latest date change – this is The Marvels‘ fourth (!) new launch date – on February 18, Marvel Studios revealed that the forthcoming superhero flick would now fly into theaters on November 10. Originally, The Marvels was set to make its cinematic debut on July 28.

