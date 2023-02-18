The Marvels has been delayed – but it’s still coming in 2023

The Marvels has been delayed – but the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie is still slated to arrive in 2023.

Announcing the latest date change – this is The Marvels‘ fourth (!) new launch date – on February 18, Marvel Studios revealed that the forthcoming superhero flick would now fly into theaters on November 10. Originally, The Marvels was set to make its cinematic debut on July 28.

To dampen the blow somewhat, Marvel released the first poster for The Marvels. In it, we see the trio of superheroes – Captain Marvel, Photon, and Ms Marvel – who’ll star in the Marvel Phase 5 movie. While Photon and Captain Marvel are flying high, though, Ms Marvel looks on from the ground with an amusingly unimpressed look on her face. Don’t worry, Kamala, you’ll be able to fly high, too.

Check out the one-sheet below:

Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/zSlozSfQrzFebruary 17, 2023 See more

No reason has been given for the film’s delayed release. However, given that there have been murmurings of Marvel rethinking its release schedule – Marvel is rumored to be releasing just two Disney Plus shows this year, rather than the four it had lined up – it isn’t that surprising to see The Marvels bumped back. We’ve reached out to Disney to find out why it’s moved The Marvels‘ launch date back and we’ll update this article if we hear back.

So far, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the only MCU production that’s been released in 2023. Marvel still plans to bring out Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on May 3, too, while Loki season 2 and Secret Invasion are believed to be the only live-action TV series coming this year.

Little is known about the plot of The Marvels. The only things we know are that it’ll star Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau/Photon, and Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel. The trio will spend much of the movie swapping places with each other, too, whenever they use their powers. It’ll be up to our heroes – with the help of Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury – to find out why this keeps happening, as well as stopping Zawe Ashton’s unnamed villain from carrying out some form of evil masterplan.

Even with The Marvels suffering a launch date delay, we’re hoping it won’t be too long before we find out more about it. Stick with TechRadar for more details when we have them.

