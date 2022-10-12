The market still does not believe the agreement between Twitter and Musk

- Advertisement -

Twitter still does not convince the market. For the third consecutive day, the shares of the social network have fallen this Friday, moving further and further away from the price of the takeover bid launched by Elon Musk, despite the fact that the trial against the billionaire for the failed purchase offer has been paralyzed, giving the end of the month as the deadline for both parties to reach an agreement.

company shares had risen 3.5% this Friday in the market after hours, a sign that investors gave credibility to the eventual agreement. But after Wall Street opened, optimism cooled and the social network fell. up to 1.6%although advanced the price has reduced losses to around 0.30%.

- Advertisement -

Even so, the titles of the social network remain about four dollars under of the price agreed by the multimillionaire (54.20 dollars); a price that has been punished by the uncertainty about whether the richest man in the world has enough capital to carry out the operation.

In fact, this Monday, the CEO of Tesla indicated that his offer depends on receiving the $13 billion of the bank loan that he has agreed against his Tesla shares, a contingency that was not included in the initial agreement. But the tycoon will have until the end of the month to receive the financing and continue with the purchase. This was decided this Thursday by Judge Kathaleen McCormick, who accepted Musk’s request to suspend the litigation and his statement scheduled for the 17th. The ruling represents a partial victory for Musk, who was the one who requested the interruption, but it forces him to close the purchase before the end of the month. The On the 28th at 5:00 p.m., the process will resume.

More information

The process has been going on since Elon Musk decided to withdraw the purchase offer for the social network, valued at 44,000 million dollars. The operation was launched €54.2 But later, and once the technology shares fell sharply, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX canceled the operation, arguing that he had not received accurate information about the fake Twitter accounts. The company demanded that the offer be executed, and once the trial began, Musk has changed his mind again.

- Advertisement -

Following Thursday’s ruling, Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett sent an update to employees, saying the company will not go to court on October 17 and will work to close the deal by October 28, as ordered. Judge. “Our intention remains the same: close the acquisition at the price and the terms of the original merger agreement,” Edgett wrote.

Since the social network has already received shareholder support for the sale to Musk, the deal could close quickly. if the two parties reach an agreement on the original terms. In fact, in June, Twitter said that the waiting period for antitrust clearance had expired, indicating that the deal could go ahead.