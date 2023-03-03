5G News
The Mandalorian: Logitech G launches wireless headphones with design inspired by the...

The Mandalorian: Logitech G launches wireless headphones with design inspired by the Disney Plus series

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
The Mandalorian: Logitech G launches wireless headphones with design inspired by the Disney Plus series
1677788857 the mandalorian logitech g launches wireless headphones with design inspired.jpeg
The Mandalorian is one of the most successful series on Disney Plus and, to celebrate the premiere of the third season, Logitech announced a special edition of the Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless gaming headphones. The new version features details inspired by the Lucasfilm series that are sure to capture the attention of Star Wars fans.

Logitech G describes this version as a collector’s item thanks to details like the Beskar-inspired color, the same one that covers Din Djarin’s armor. The headphone speakers still bear the symbols of the Mandalorian and Clan Mudhorn.

Looking more closely, we find the little Grogu on the headphone’s Lightspeed USB adapter, as well as other design adaptations reminiscent of the Star Wars universe.

Speaking of the specifications of the Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless it has Lightspeed connections, Bluetooth, 3.5 mm jack and a battery that can last for more than 27 hours. There is even support for the Logitech G app for Android and iOS with equalizer and various audio adjustments for the 40mm drivers.

James Cameron: Skynet could end humanity using deepfakes

Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Kit. Image: Logitech G

Finally, Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless recharges via USB-C, has a detachable microphone and is compatible with PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The structure has memory foam on the ear shells and headrest, thus ensuring greater comfort.

The headphone is now available in the official Logitech store and partners in Europe for a suggested price of 299 euros or the equivalent of R$ 1,650 in direct conversion.

