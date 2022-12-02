The Mandalorian gets season 3 release date

Last Thursday (01), Disney revealed that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney Plus on the day March 1st. Previously, the company had revealed that Mando and Grogu would be returning for more adventures in February, but for some reason, it had to be delayed.

After the duo’s reunion, Season 3 will take Djarin and Grogu to the planet Mandalore, the homeland of the Mandalorian people, to reclaim their honor. As succession to the throne depends on possession of the darksaber, Djarin will need to face others who want to rule the planet, even allies.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/XE8lT7VPma —Disney (@Disney) December 1, 2022

During D23, Disney debuted the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The video indicated a major conflict on Mandalore and hinted that it would follow some stories started in the Star Wars Rebels animation. Season 2 of The Mandalorian premiered in October 2020, so fans have been anticipating the new adventures of the galaxy's favorite bounty hunter and his alien companion for quite some time. To ease the nostalgia a bit, they also appeared in "The Book of Boba Fett" and concluded an important narrative arc.

The third season features the return of Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katen Kryze). Renowned actor Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) will debut on the series in an undisclosed role.