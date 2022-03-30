Tech News

The main novelties for Chrome OS in its version 100

By: Brian Adam

Chromebooks will soon receive major changes as a celebration of the arrival of the version 100th Chrome OS, the operating system that integrates them. The most notable change will be the arrival of an updated design for your Launcher, with improvements in searches and more.

The new update will also include the first text editing commands with the voice dictation function, the creation of animated GIFs, YouTube parental supervision for Family Link users, and more.

A more functional Launcher and more

With respect to updated Launcher design, pressing the All button on your keyboard or the circular icon will now open to the side of the screen instead of the bottom “leaving more room for any windows you have open.”

In addition, with the updated design, users will be able to organize their applications by name or color, or manually organize them in the order they want. And when you download a new app, it follows the same organizational style.”

When it comes to searches with the Launcher, instead of brief previews, more information will now be displayed, as well as making it possible to search for shortcuts to have some of the functions of Chromebooks more at hand.

And finally, the Launcher will also make it easier to find the desired content within the countless number of open tabs that can be had in Chrome.

The Dictation function, to generate texts by voice dictation, gains its first editing functions. These are “delete” to remove the last letter, “move to next character” to scroll through words, and “help” to get ideas.

This feature must be enabled before it can work. Once done, those interested can test the new commands with the All + D button.

The Chromebook Camera app wins the option to generate animated GIFs.

To do this, once the application is open, select the “Video” option and change the selector to “GIF”. Then “record a five-second video and when you’re done, it will automatically turn into an animated GIF.”

As we also pointed out at the beginning, Parental supervision feature coming to YouTube for users under Family Link accounts on Chromebooks, given the growing trend of teachers sending educational videos to their students. The YouTube app for Chrome OS also gains the option to view videos offline, to allow learning through videos even in those moments when a connection is not available.

In today’s announcement, there’s also room for new features for IT administrators, allowing them to manage managed devices to keep them running smoothly, as well as bringing Chrome OS Flex, the version of Chrome OS for older computers, into beta.

More information: Google

Brian Adam
