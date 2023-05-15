The MacBook with OLED screen could be delayed: Apple does not see clear sales

- Advertisement -

It is an open secret that wants to release a with OLED screenthe most advanced imaging technology that will provide a viewing experience beyond any doubt.

We even know that the price of these organic light-emitting diode panel laptops from Apple will not be exactly cheap. But we fear very much that, sIf you were planning to buy an OLED MacBook, you may still have to wait longer than expected.

The MacBook OLED was going to be presented in 2024, but it is still

Or this is what emerges from the latest article published by the Korean media The Elec, a fairly reliable source in the sector, and in which they point to possible doubts within Apple before the launch of the MacBook with OLED screen.

And as much as it weighs on us, Apple has more than enough reasons to vary its roadmap regarding the launch of the expected MacBook OLED. For a start, MacBook laptop sales have fallen 30% in the last year, and the bitten apple company is not confident that demand will meet expectations.

In this way, the American manufacturer has seen the low sales of its family of laptops, so it does not want to risk launch an even more expensive OLED version that could be a sales flop.

On the other hand we have to Samsung DisplayApple’s supplier and which will soon have its eighth-generation OLED panel manufacturing plant ready for laptops, telephones and other small-format devices.

As indicated in the publication “Samsung Display announced early last month that it would invest 4.1 trillion won in the construction of an eighth-generation OLED line for TI by 2026.”

So, Apple’s idea would be to launch the first OLED iPad in 2024, and the OLED MacBook would delay it to 2026. At this rate, it will be worth betting on a MicroLED screen, since this technology is better than OLED and over the years it will be standardized, lowering its manufacturing cost.

On the other hand, We know that BOE and Samsung Display are locked in a lawsuit war over patents, which could delay the activation of this new OLED manufacturing plant.

At the moment it is nothing more than a rumor, so you have to take the information with tweezers. But if you wanted to buy an OLED MacBook, Everything indicates that you are going to have to wait a little longer than expected.

