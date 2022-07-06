HomeTech GiantsAppleThe MacBook Air M2 could finally be available sooner than expected

The MacBook Air M2 could finally be available sooner than expected

Apple fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the MacBook Air M2, the new laptop from the American manufacturer, for almost a month now, and it could finally arrive a little earlier than expected.

A week ago, we reported that a source from our colleagues at MacRumors indicated that the new MacBook Air M2 would be available from Friday July 15, and online pre-orders will begin on Friday July 8. However, another leak has just hinted that it might finally be available a little sooner.

Indeed, in his new video about the ROG Phone 6 Pro that we were able to test, the youtubeur MKBHD has unfortunately shown all his schedule for the month of Julyand with it, the dates when we can expect the MacBook Air M2.

The MacBook Air M2 could be available for pre-orders tomorrow

According to MKBHD’s schedule, a briefing on the upcoming MacBook Air M2 is scheduled for tomorrow, July 7, 2022, while the embargoed computer release date is July 14, 2022. It is therefore likely that the MacBook Air M2 will finally be available a day earlier. However, it is possible that these events only concern the press, and therefore that the first dates mentioned were correct for all users.

Anyway, it still took more than a month for Apple to make available its first laptop with an M2 chip. As a reminder, Apple has been forced to extend delivery times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which paralyzed its factories in China. Chaos gripped an Apple factory in Shanghai when workers protested and even tried to flee the factory to return home. These protest movements have greatly impacted production rates, and particularly those of the MacBook Pro M2, the release of which is still expected at a later date.

The MacBook Air M2 seems more suitable for most users, although its price has been increased. The basic version will be marketed at 1499 euros with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB SSD storage. It will cost 1849 euros for an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB SSD storage. 512 GB.

