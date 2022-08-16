The macabre German movie that many are watching on Netflix

blood red sky (Blood Red Sky) is a action horror feature film from 2021, which is drawing attention in this 2022. It currently occupies the eighth position in the Top 10 of completing the 12 weeks in it, with more than two million five hundred hours of reproduction.

The premise of blood red sky follows a woman with “a mysterious blood disease” who is forced into action when a group of terrorists violently attempts to hijack an overnight transatlantic flight. So, in order to take care of her son’s life, she will have to reveal her dark secret by exposing the monster that she hides in her being; a vampire In this thriller the hunters become the hunted.

“Blood Red Sky”, 2021 German horror film. (Netflix)

blood red sky was directed by the German director Peter Thorwarthwho was part of The Wave (2008)he also co-wrote the script with Stefan Holtz. The film stars Roland Moller, Peri Baumeister, Chidi Ajufo Y alexander scheer and lasts about two hours.

This production belongs to the production companies producing Rat Pack Filmproduction Y Mermaid .

macabre-German-movie-that-many-are-watching-on-Netflix.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Peri Baumeister stars in “Blood Red Sky.” (Netflix) macabre-German-movie-that-many-are-watching-on-Netflix.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Criticism

blood red sky has garnered mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. For example in Rotten Tomatoesthe film has an approval rating of 80%, based on 30 reviews, with a rating of 6.5 out of 10 and a critical consensus that reads: “blood red sky makes the most of its high-concept vampire story, providing a fast-paced treat for fans of the genre.” On the part of the audience it has an approval of 56%, based on more than 500 votes.

On the other hand, another renowned website, metacritical, has given the film a score of 43 out of 100, based on 6 reviews, indicating mixed or average reviews; and in FilmAffinity the title acquired a rating of 5.1 out of 10, based on more than 3,000 votes.

Official image of “Blood Red Sky”. (Netflix)

Some time ago, shortly after its premiere, Netflix He reported that blood red sky it was watched by 50 million subscribers during its first four weeks of release, making it the most successful German original title to date.

blood red sky it is 100% action and vampires on a plane that promises an odyssey during a bloody overnight trip. If you like horror and love vampires, check it out!

: