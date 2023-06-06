The Mac Pro M2 Ultra passes for a good deal… when compared to the old Mac Pro under Intel

- Advertisement -

Despite its price of $6,999 (€8,299 in France), the Mac Pro M2 Ultra offers very good value for money… when you compare it to its predecessor, the 2019 Mac Pro Intel Xeon. A little explanation on the real bargain that Apple offers.

The revamped Mac Pro is the most powerful computer Apple has ever made. However, it is not the most expensive ever offered by the company. The 2023 Mac Pro costs €8,299 in its base configuration. In its most bloated version, based on M2 Ultra, 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, 192 GB of unified RAM and 8 TB of storage costs €13,819. It’s expensive, very expensive even. But the price/performance ratio is phenomenal compared to the previous generation.

Apple announces that the central processor of its new chip is 30% more efficient than the M1 Max, and 30% faster graphically. Even better, buying a Mac Pro M2 Ultra with the maximum specifications is much cheaper than the latest Mac Pro, released in 2019. For professionals, It’s a good thing.

The Mac Pro is much more profitable than its predecessors

A Mac Pro Intel Xeon W, with 1.5 TB of RAM, 8 TB of storage and two Radeon Pro W6800X Duo GPUs, cost nearly €50,000 at its release, between three and four times more expensive, for much lower performance, than the most recent Mac Pro. It’s surprising, but despite the elitist price of its product, the firm of Cupertino managed to make it much more interesting than before. That said, the Mac Pro is just one of the ultra premium products made official at WWDC 2023.

The Vision Pro, Apple’s AR headset, was the real star of the conference. With this accessory, the firm aims to revolutionize our daily lives and could finally popularize virtual reality. Given its price of this helmet, $3499 in the USit will be necessary to wait a few years before Monsieur Tout-Le-Monde is decked out in it, but in the meantime, it too offers the best in the field at an almost affordable price… for companies and professionals .