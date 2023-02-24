The Lord of the Rings will win new films by Warner Bros.

As we know, the Embracer Group now owns the Lord of the Rings franchise, which means they get to decide how to adapt JRR Tolkien’s work going forward. Recently, the company’s CEO revealed that there are five games based on the franchise in production, which should be released by the end of 2024, but in addition, adaptations in other media are also on the way. In an investor conference call, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that new Middle-earth films are in development by New Line Cinema, a studio owned by the WBD group.

Although we are used to the announcement of new films, series, games and the like through grandiose and exciting trailers, the recording of a recent call from David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, with shareholders ended up bringing a lot of unprecedented information. - Advertisement - In addition to confirming the possible release of Mortal Kombat 12 for this year, Zaslav also revealed that new films in the franchise The Lord of the Rings are being developed by the studio New Line Cinema. New Line was responsible for both the first Lord of the Rings trilogy and the film adaptation of The Hobbit, which means they have a lot of experience with Tolkien’s works. We understand how much these works are loved and, working closely with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honor the past, look to the future and adhere to the highest level of quality and production values. Lee GuinchardCEO of Freemode, which is part of the Embracer Group.