HomeEntertainment"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" released its impressive...

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” released its impressive official trailer

Entertainment

Published on

By Brian Adam
1658579818 the lord of the rings the rings of power released.jpg
- Advertisement -

Is here! official trailer revealed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of powerthe Prime Video original series that will be based on the literary saga of J. R. R. Tolkien. Unlike the original story we saw in The Lord of the rings Y The Hobbitin this journey we will know the hidden past until now, that is, the most important events of the Second Age of Middle-earth: the rise and fall of kingdoms, the birth of heroes and the origin of Sauron, the greatest villain of this universe.

The official trailer of the new television fiction reveals a little more of the period of the Second Age of Middle-earth, characterized by the peace that allowed the coexistence of various races such as elves, dwarves, men and hobbits. But in the calm the darkness is gestated… Facing the fall of the kingdom of Númenor and the last alliance between elves and men, the Dark Lord, saurontakes his first steps in his emergence as a powerful and terrifying antagonist.

Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and more stars make up the official cast of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” (Prime Video)

The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of the sagas of The Hobbit and Ethe lord of the rings. “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a series of characters, some familiar and some new, as they face the dreaded return of evil to Middle-earth. From the dark depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the awe-inspiring Isle-Kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that will live on long after their death. departure”, reads the official synopsis.

Based on the acclaimed novels and their spin-off narratives, JD Payne and Patrick McKay developed this expensive project that is currently among the most anticipated productions of the year. With a budget of 465 million dollars, it will also be the most expensive title in the history of the service. streaming. The rights for its television were bought for 250 million in 2017 under an agreement for the development of five seasons valued at a total of no less than one billion.

The first episode will be available on September 2. (Prime Video)released.JPG" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">
The first episode will be available on September 2. (Prime Video)

A cast worthy of the saga of The Lord of the rings

RuPaul’s DragCon UK organisers issue statement after visitors complain

The main cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be made up of Morfydd Clark as Galadriel; Cynthia Addai-Robinson like Miriel; Robert Aramayo as Elrond; Owain Arthur as Durin IV; Maxim Baldy as Isildur; Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn; Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir; Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor; Trystan Gravelle as Pharaoh; lenny henry as Zadok Burrows; Emma Horvath as Earien; Y markella kavenagh as Elanor Brandyfoot.

Other stars featured in supporting roles include Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani. Filming for the series took place in New Zealand and the United Kingdom under the direction of J. A. Bayonne, Wayne Che Yip and Charlotte Brändström. The first season will consist of eight episodes.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power", derived from the Tolkien universe, is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. (Prime Video)
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, derived from the Tolkien universe, is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. (Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere its first episode on September 2 in the catalog of Prime Video.

[mb_related_posts2]

:

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Facebook

The 8 forms of scams on Facebook Marketplace, how to be careful

Facebook Marketplace is Meta's e-commerce proposal, which over time has managed to attract more...
Entertainment

“The Powerpuff Girls” and “Foster’s Home” will return with new versions

Secondly, the new version of Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends will be aimed at...
Developers

Film adaptation of the role-playing game series: First trailer for Dungeons & Dragons

Apps

How to see the notification history of any mobile

Mobile notifications inform you when you receive an email, a new message, updates, etc....

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

The Android mobiles with the best autonomy (2022)

There is a wide variety of android phones in the market, to such an...

© 2021 voonze.com.