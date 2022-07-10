‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ shows its gameplay

- Advertisement -

When there are a few weeks left for Amazon to premiere The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerDaedalic Entertainment releases the first trailer with real gameplay of The Lord of the Rings: Golluma new game based on Tolkien’s popular Middle Earth and, much more curiously, on one of the most extreme characters conceived by the British author.

It has long been known of the existence of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and, in fact, a year ago the first trailer for the game was shown, the release of which is expected next September 1 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series and Windows. It will be then when you can check if the bet has gone well or not.

And it seems that it seems risky to choose to transfer an emblematic character to the world of video games, but as particular as the good as well as truculent Sméagol. Who, of all those who have dreamed of living an adventure in the vast and magical Middle Earth, has done so imbued in the skin of this protohobbit? I don’t think there are many.

Be that as it may, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is “an official adaptation based on the literary works of JRR Tolkien”, so there is no further discussion: the game is on its way and at first glance it does not look bad: adventure, action and stealth they will be the main ingredients of a story that has not yet been told, but is well known.

Specific, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum “takes place parallel to the events described in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ringin which you will play “as the enigmatic Gollum on his perilous journey and discover how he outsmarted the mightiest of Middle-earth.”

If it’s as described, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum should start with Gollum realizing that Bilbo has taken the ring and the search he undertakes to recover ituntil he is trapped and tortured in Mordor, where he reveals the name of the new possessor of the ring, managing to escape to be captured again, this time by Aragorn himself, who hands him over to the forest elves, from whom, once, Moria escapes to hide…

That it is not for adaptations thousand of The Lord of the ringsof all kinds: from the war strategy of The Lord of the Rings: Let the Battle Beginto the RPG The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earthgoing through anime movies like The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim or the most anticipated of all, the aforementioned The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwhose premiere is planned for just one day after the game at hand.