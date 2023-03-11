The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets trailer focused on the game’s story

Update (03/10/2023) – by DT

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum had another trailer released yesterday, Thursday (9), during the broadcast of the Nacom Connect event. The preview focuses on the game's story and also shows the epic look of the title, in addition to some details of how the gameplay will be. Players will be presented with "a story never told", which takes place a few years after Gollum finds the One Ring. It is worth remembering that the game has been in progress for a considerable time and should already be in the hands of the players, but it was postponed last year. Check out the new Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer below:

The game's developer needed more time to polish the title and meet the community's expectations for the game. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to arrive still in 2023. The title will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Update (07/25/2022) – GS The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was delayed by a few months to be refined

It's been a long time since we saw news about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a game based on Tolkien's acclaimed work and focused on the creature Gollum. In March of last year, developer Daedalic Entertainment released a trailer for the game with gameplay details, but has since remained silent about the project. This week, the studio announced that it will have to delay the release by a few months in order to refine the game. The game was originally scheduled for release on September 1, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and a port for Nintendo Switch at a later date. Over the past few months, the team has been hard at work sharing our vision of a memorable story set in a stunning world filled with magic and wonder. We are dedicated to meeting our community's expectations and uncovering Gollum's untold story in a way that honors JRR Tolkien's vision. That said, in order to deliver the best experience possible, we've decided to delay the game's release by a few months. We will update you on the exact date in the future.

The postponement of "a few months" is very vague, but we can certainly have 2023 as the main expectation at the moment. The game follows a trend seen by several other recent titles, including even weight releases like Redfall, Starfield and among others. Were you looking forward to the game?

Original text – 03/26/2021

‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ gets first gameplay trailer showing character and setting

A new title set in the complex universe of Lord of the Rings it's coming soon. Developed and published by Deadlic Entertainment, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum got a new gameplay trailer revealing details about the game's excellent setting and a quick glimpse of the main character, Gollum himself. In less than a minute long, the video shows us some places where players will have to go through with the character, in addition to small moments of gameplay with Gollum climbing, running away and walking around the scene. The game's developer has already stated that the title will be more focused on stealth, since seeing Gollum on battlefields is something unimaginable, and that players will have the possibility to directly influence Gollum's personality with decisions and paths they choose.