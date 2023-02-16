The Lord of the Rings franchise will gain five new games by March 2024

This week, as part of its Q3 2022 fiscal year report, Embracer Group announced that five new games based on The Lord of the Rings franchise are being produced by partner studios. These games are expected to release by the end of March 2024.

Over the last quarter, Freemode, a company that belongs to the Embracer group, completed the acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, the company that owns the rights to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and other properties created by JRR Tolkien.

Such acquisition brought a lot of interest among internal and external partners, as it allows Embracer to produce adaptations of the franchises in different media formats. There are currently five Lord of the Rings-based games in production by external partners, which are expected to be released throughout the 2023/24 fiscal year.

There is also a film in production by an external partner. Freemode continues to do key recruiting across various parts of its business to strengthen the organization.