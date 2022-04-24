The long-awaited Pixel Watch is finally being seen

It seems like it was yesterday, but the truth is that We have been talking about the Pixel Watch, that is, the Google smartwatch, since no less than 2018a time when the project began to leak, at a time when it was claimed that the search engine company had three projects open with code names Ling, Triton and Sardine, and the assumption, ultimately unfulfilled, that at least one of them would reach the market with the Google Pixel 3.

That forecast was not fulfilled, and for quite some time nothing was known about it, which indicated either that Google was being particularly hermetic in its development, or that it had been canceled. And so we were until a little over a year ago, when not only was it confirmed that the Pixel Watch project was going ahead, and at that time already with that name, but we could even see leaks about what its design would be. Again, the planned deadlines were not met, since the watch did not debut last year, but it did point to being much closer, probably in 2022.

So much so that at the end of 2021, through anonymous leaks that supposedly originated from Google, we learned that the code name for the Pixel Watch was Rohan, that Google indeed intended to bring it to market in 2022, and that the design seen in the leak May would be confirmed, although perhaps with some minor change, in the final version of the smartwatch. We could definitely begin to think that this year his time would come, and so we have been waiting for it until nowdespite the fact that Google has not officially said mu.

But then, if Google hasn’t officially confirmed the Pixel Watch, why are we already taking it for granted and not a possibility based on a persistent rumor? Well, because as Android Central shows us and tells us, a Pixel Watch has been found in a restaurant somewhere in the United States (The person who found it has wanted to keep both his name and the location of the find hidden), but in return he has shared multiple images of it.

The first thing we can check when we see these images is that the design of the Pixel Watch that was leaked last year is confirmed, with a spherical body, a crown and a button next to it. Personally, when I saw it, it reminded me of the classic pocket watches (obviously without the cover, of course) with a fob. Only one of the images shows the screen turned on, with the G of Google in the center of it, so we cannot see how much of its total surface is screen.

We can also see that the Pixel Watch It has a port, with the appearance of being magnetic, which we understand will be responsible for the wired data connection. It could also be the charging port, but given the trend in the smartwatch market to use induction charging, this point would be much less clear. It is also possible, however, that this connector is specific to the prototype, but that it is not the one that we find in the final version of the Pixel Watch.

On its back, the one in contact with the user’s wrist, we can see a rectangle with oval edges (a pill design) with four small rectangles pointing to be biometric sensorsso we can expect quantification functions, something that we could actually already take for granted, since it is a standard function in all current smartwatches, and it would not make any sense that the Pixel Watch would be left behind in this regard.

Regarding its strap, the images show us a design very similar to the fluoroelastomer of the Apple Watch, and that other manufacturers have replicated in silicone, although there is some element of it that seems to point to a proprietary design and, therefore, exclusive to the Pixel Watch. However, it is possible that when it arrives on the market, we will see it arrive with more variety in this regard, as other manufacturers have done over the years.

And when will the Pixel Watch see the light? Recent changes in the design of the Google store suggest that it it is already prepared to accommodate the clockso we can speculate that it will finally be presented at the next Google I/O, and that its arrival on the market will take place either at that time (or shortly after) or with the next generation of Pixel smartphones, a little more go ahead.