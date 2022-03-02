Tech NewsApps

The long-awaited Noteit finally comes to Android: change boring text messages for drawings

By: Brian Adam

It has been made to be asked, but we already have it available for our android mobiles: Noteit, a curious application that allows make drawings that are shared with chosen people, is now available for download. It’s cross-platform and turns boring texting into a fun doodle exchange.

Sending a text message to friends, family or colleagues is as easy as using WhatsApp, Telegram or any other messaging application, but you may be looking for a more original way to communicate. For example, how about saying what you think by way of drawings? This is exactly what Noteit does, an app that has been triumphing on iOS for a few months and that is finally available for Android.

Draw what you want and Noteit will share it

As its name says, the app allows you to share notes with whoever you want. To do this, it uses a personal code that, once the other person types it in their Noteit, will open the door to exchanging doodles. As usual, to use the app you need an account.

Noteit doesn’t have too much mystery as it works like a Pictionary. It offers a drawing panel with four basic tools: pencil, highlighter, smudger and eraser. The app allows you to adjust the thickness of each tool and has a color selector to adjust the tonality of the strokes as much as possible. The rest is just imagination and creativity.

Once you have linked the account with another person (only with one, Noteit does not allow more than one synced contact), all the drawings you send will appear as a note after the notification.

You can send as many messages as you want and receive the ones your contact wants: Noteit will save these notes so that you can consult them whenever you want (up to a maximum of 20). In addition, it allows you to share the received drawings in other apps as a photo.

It is a simple application, although very fun: perfect for sharing impressions with your partner, with an intimate contact or with the family member you trust the most, you choose. It is free to download and has a small advertisement as the only annoyance. For the rest, its operation has seemed correct.

Noteit - Drawing App

Noteit – Drawing App

  • Developer: Noteit LLC
  • Download it at: google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Entertainment
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

