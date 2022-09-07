The list of Samsung phones compatible with Netflix content in HD and HDR increases

Users of quite a few Samsung models will be in luck because from now on they will be able to play HD and with their Netflix accounts, thanks to a massive certification approved by the streaming company. Netflix has updated its list of devices and not a few Samsung models have appeared in it.

Among the new models added to the list we found some of the latest releases from Samsung, like its folding Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. Models that premiered, by the way, the Android 12L that now reaches more folding mobile phones and tablets of the brand.

Samsung phones that already play Netflix in HD and HDR10

It is still surprising that devices with screens with sufficient resolution are not certified from the first hour to receive Netflix streaming in high quality. But the companies work like this and it has taken some time for not only the folding ones, but also other budget and mid-range Samsung phonesreceive the relevant certification.

You have to remember that to be able to watch Netflix in high resolution it is necessary to have one of the subscriptions to the platform that broadcast in that quality. The most basic model of the platform, for example, only broadcasts content at 480 pixels, so users of that subscription level will not notice the difference with the recent update of compatible devices.

As they have compiled from Android Police, the Samsung devices that are incorporated into the list of mobiles compatible with HD contents are the following:

Galaxy A04

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy F13

Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

And the mobiles that achieve the certification to be able to visualize content in HDR10 are the following:

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Via | AndroidPolice