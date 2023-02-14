The lightest Virtual Reality glasses in the world

Bigscreen has launched its first virtual reality (VR) headset, the Beyond, which is billed as the lightest in the world.

The glasses, exclusively for computers, weigh less than 170 grams, which makes it lighter than some well-known competitors such as the HTC Vive Flow. Despite its compact size, the Beyond features two high-resolution 5K 90Hz OLED displays, six degrees of freedom tracking, and optics that eliminate the grid effect on the screen. Additionally, the helmet offers a decent 93-degree horizontal field of view.

To customize the fit of the helmet, users must scan their faces with an iPhone app and purchase custom lenses if they wear glasses. Six degree tracking is done with external SteamVR base stations, and the integrated headset is only available as an optional audio strap. The helmet is available to pre-order for $999 and will ship in the United States in Q3 2023. Canada and Europe will get their units in Q4, while Australia, New Zealand, and Japan will have to wait until the end of the year.

The Beyond is compatible with the SteamVR platform and will work with any compatible controller, including Vive and Valve’s Index controllers, and full body trackers. Users will need a computer with at least a quad-core processor and GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT class graphics to use the headset.

While the Beyond is less expensive than some larger, lower-resolution VR headsets, like the Meta Quest Pro and HTC Vive XR Elite, it doesn’t come with controllers and can’t be shared with other users. Also, it is not compatible with all VR apps that do not use SteamVR. However, the Beyond may be a viable option for those looking for a high-quality, lightweight helmet that they can wear comfortably for long periods.

To use the Bigscreen Beyond Virtual Reality Headset, you need a computer with the following minimum requirements:

– Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or higher.

– Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or better.

– RAM memory: 8 GB or more.

– Internet connection: a download speed of 5 Mbps or higher is recommended.

– Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit.

It is also recommended to have a wired internet connection and to use an SSD instead of a traditional hard drive to improve performance. It is important to note that as the quality and resolution of VR games and applications increase, more powerful requirements are needed to achieve optimal performance.

About Bigscreen

Bigscreen is a technology company dedicated to the development of virtual and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 2014 by Darshan Shankar, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and former engineer. Bigscreen is known for its social virtual reality platform that allows users to interact in a variety of virtual environments such as movie theaters, arcades, beaches, and more.

Bigscreen’s platform was launched in 2016 and has gained popularity among VR users and gaming enthusiasts. The company has raised more than $16 million in funding from investors, including True Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and technology maker Qualcomm.