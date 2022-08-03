HomeMobileAndroidThe light version of Outlook for Android mobiles is now available

The light version of Outlook for Android mobiles is now available

Microsoft has officially launched Outlook Lite, its light version of Outlook aimed at low-resource android devices for users mainly from emerging markets.

The company states that Outlook Lite has the main features of Microsoft Outlook in an application that not only takes up much less space, but can also work reliably on devices with 1 GB of RAMalso making a reduced energy use, being able to work even in 2G and 3G networks.

Users who install Outlook Lite on their devices will be able to manage their email inboxes and calendars under Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Exchange Online, where they can basically miss the options that depend on third parties companies.

For now, Outlook Lite is available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Venezuela, although Microsoft could also extend its availability to other markets in future review.

How to customize the automatic brightness of your mobile with Velis Auto Brightness

For Microsoft:

With Outlook Lite, our goal is to make Outlook more accessible to lightweight mobile users around the world, enabling them to accomplish more.

Logically, this is an application for those who use Microsoft services instead of the services of the competition, so a user who uses Gmail will not need to use this application.

In this sense, Google has also had light mobile applications for some of its services, such as Gmail Go for Gmail, launched in 2018, as well as Meta, which launched Facebook Lite in 2015.

Behind the light versions is the interest in reaching more people around the world, so it is possible that other companies can join this trend in order to reach more people, allowing them to use their services even if they use modest Mobiles.


More Info/Image Credit: Microsoft

