The life-saving Pixel app could debut on all Android: the clues

By Abraham
Once there were smartphones of the Nexus line, which were supplied with Android stock, in a nutshell the AOSP version of the robot with the addition of GApps. With the farewell to the Nexus and the welcome to the Pixels, Google has gradually changed the approach to the firmware of its smartphones, from Android stock to a version of the robot that in Mountain View they develop specifically for the Pixel.

Thus the Pixels have moved away from the concept of Android pure and have received a whole series of “goodies”, of tricks, of exclusive functions smartphones with the big G on the back. Among these there is Personal safety or Personal emergencies in Italian, an app “which helps you prepare and react in an emergency by getting in touch quickly with the help and information you need”, if necessary also filming videos in full autonomy. At the beginning of the description it is clearly specified who it is “an app for Pixel” indeed it cannot be downloaded to any other Android smartphone.

PERSONAL EMERGENCIES FOR EVERYONE, PROBLEMS ARE NOT MISSING

About two years after the debut on the Pixel of Personal emergencies things could change. These are at least the clues that the colleagues of 9to5google.com they found within the latest release of the app, the 2022.05.25. Several references in the code with the wording nonpixel, which is quite telling how the app might evolve. The descriptions accompanying the different passages of the code are also different: the numerous references to the Pixels have been replaced by generic formulations how Your device or a simple one Personal Safety used as a subject.

One of the most critical steps for Google, colleagues point out, should be that of necessary permissions system-wide so that Personal emergencies and its functions can function properly. One of the possible solutions is to allow the “deeper” ones to act through Google Play Services which already have the specific permissions that would be needed on Android smartphones.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag

Another knot to be solved, partially linked to the previous one, is that which concerns the automatic accident detection, which combines different elements including accelerometers to detect impacts or microphones to cross numbers to sounds. The necessary permissions will not make an urbi et orbi rollout easy, so Google may decide to link the functionality to a specific version of the robot or make it available to the products of some brands.

In short, there are still many aspects to be clarified, but it is certain that something is moving in Silicon Valley so that one of the potentially most important functions, and in recent years it has shown on the Pixels to be a life-saving device, can watch over millions of more users.

