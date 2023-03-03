The LG V30 comes back to life thanks to LineageOS

The rise and fall of LG Mobile was something to remember. The company went from being unknown in the world of smartphones to being one of the most innovative companies, experimenting with curved screens, never-before-seen materials and even modular terminals.

Some great devices like the flagship G-series and V-line were left behind along the way, but these amazing phones have been largely abandoned since 2021…until now.

The code commits in the lineageos/hudson/commit/c85633aaf4c7d994ad2adce839398deb5f41e4ef">LineageOS GitHub page show that the custom ROM is adding official support for the 2017 , one of the last flagship phones to still sport a headphone jack and integrated DAC.

This is the first LG device to get official LineageOS support in 6 years.

The LG V30 will receive LineageOS 20, which is based on Android 13. To put that in perspective, the last OS version update most V30 users saw was Android 9.0 Pie in 2019, followed by sparse security patches ending in 2020.

Currently, the Android 13 build for the LG V30 is not yet available on the LineageOS download page. Until then, you can prepare your V30 by unlocking its bootloader and installing a custom recovery like TWRP.



