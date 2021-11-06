The legendary Casio F-91W resurface (even more) thanks to Open Source hardware and the use of sensors

It is one of the best-selling watches in the world, and despite being launched more than 30 years ago, the Casio F-91W continues to sell and it has become an icon of digital watch design.

Now this watch that was initially sold in 1989 takes on new life, and it does so thanks to an Open Source project which allows you to replace its original components and create a watch with some interesting possibilities.

the imagination is the limit

This watch is a true reference of those products prepared to last a long time and to be difficult to use incorrectly. In the original manual (PDF) it is even stated that “there is no way the drive components can be damaged or malfunction for a bad use of the buttons. If confusing information appears on the screen, it is because the input sequence was incorrect. Please read the manual and try again. “

The truth is that this model is still available at prices around 15 euros, but a new project offers an interesting option: that of replace your original software and hardware to bring new functions.

This is what a developer named Joey Castillo has achieved, who has published all the data on GitHub under the project called Sensor Watch and that reveals how to do it. First of all, it is possible to replace the original board with one with a suitable format and a SAM L22 microcontroller that includes a small Cortex M0 +.

With this hardware it is possible later use internal software that can be modified and customized thanks to this open source code that you can take advantage of for new functions.

The thing goes further: on the small plate there is a 9-pin connector to install sensors such as an accelerometer, magnetometer, or USB input / output port. There are no specific examples of what to do with these options, and there the developer leaves the door open to the imagination of those who dare to try this project.