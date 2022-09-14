The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12th

Nintendo’s successor to “Breath of the Wild” has a name: “The of Zelda: of the ” is coming to the Switch in May 2023.

Nintendo has announced the name and release date of its new Zelda game: The title, which is based on “Breath of the Wild” in terms of gameplay and content, will be called “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”. Nintendo announced the release date in a live stream event on Tuesday, May 12, 2023.

As is usual with Nintendo, the next Zelda game will only be for the in-house consoles, in this case the switch. There is still little concrete information about the content of “Tears of the Kingdom”. During its live stream on Tuesday, Nintendo released a new trailer showing short gameplay snippets: Link climbing, falling and gliding.

The upcoming “Zelda” offshoot was announced more than three years ago at E3 2019. Since then, there have been isolated signs of life from the title that Switch fans are currently most awaiting. Nintendo released a gameplay trailer last summer. The company had given the release date as 2022 at the time. In March, Nintendo announced that the new “Zelda” part would not be ready until 2023.

“Tunic” and “It Takes Two” for the Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released in 2017 with the launch of the Nintendo Switch. The open-world adventure game has made an important contribution to the success of the switch: right at the market launch, the mobile Nintendo console had an exclusive top-class product in the form of “Breath of the Wild”, which single-handedly convinced many long-standing fans to buy the console. “Breath of the Wild” is still considered a reference for open-world games and is one of the best games for the switch.

During Tuesday’s Direct livestream, Nintendo brought more news to Switch fans, including the announcement of a new installment in the Fire Emblem saga, subtitled Engage. The successful indie game “Tunic” will also get a switch version on September 27th. “It Takes Two”, which has won numerous game awards, will follow on November 4th. The third installment in the Bayonetta series has been announced for October 28th. The classic game “GoldenEye 007” is also being ported to the switch.

