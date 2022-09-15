The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023

- Advertisement -

At last the successor to the magnificent The of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has an official name and release date: it will be next May 12, 2023 when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the come to Switch. The news was announced by the Japanese company last night, with the broadcast of one of its Nintendo Direct.

Of course, the virtual conference of Nintendo gave for much more. Specifically, to advance the launch of more than 40 games and additional content that Nintendo Switch will receive over the next few months and, in fact, it was at the end of the video, even after the farewell, when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was briefly seen.

Before what is expected to be the next big hit by the Kyoto team, titles of all kinds and conditions paraded across the screen, such as Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem: Engage, Just Dance 2023 Edition, Kirby Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Mario Strikers Battle League, Octopath Traveler II, Pikmin 4, Resident Evil Village Cloud, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, Tunic…

In short, a bit of everything, except for new featured IPs; but a bit of everything after all, including exclusive releases, remakes that will give a lot to talk about and play, to which add special content and a new batch of Nintendo 64 games with classics of the level of golden eye 007 either Pilotwings 64 and that, obviously, subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online will be able to enjoy.

With everything, and despite the fleeting of a preview that does not even reach a trailer, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the most acclaimed for a couple of reasons: we can finally stop calling it Breath of the Wild 2 and, after several delays, we can finally wait for them for a specific date. And since Nintendo does not stitch without thread, it seems difficult for the latter to move.

In fact, it is a constant in the launches of the great games of the franchise that each one takes longer to be ready than the next, so it is not that the wait between The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has become long, is that it is being: yes the first saw the light in March 2017, the second will do so in May 2023six years later, which is said soon.

Be that as it may, everything seems to indicate that the wait will be worth it, although there is also the question of whether kingdom tears they will no longer be able to overcome, with equaling we are satisfied, a title as tremendous as it is breath of the wild. We will be able to verify it in little more than six months. In the meantime…

Below you can see the short preview of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom exposed in the Nintendo Direct… and if you play the video from the beginning, the rest of the conference and all the games that appeared in it. Beware of the catalog that Nintendo Switch is amassing.

