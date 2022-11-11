The Legend of Aang: movie with adult versions of the characters gets a release date

As we know, Nickelodeon created Avatar Studios for the production of new movies and series in the franchise and Netflix is ​​working on a live-action series, but this week, Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation announced the release date of the first one. animated movie.

Avatar: The Legend of Aang has become a pop culture staple and one of Nickelodeon’s most acclaimed productions. While the live-action film failed to replicate the success of the animated series, Nickelodeon didn’t give up on the saga’s potential and released an animated sequel that takes place years later and features a new Avatar.

According to Variety, Avatar will bring its first film to the big screen on October 10, 2025. The untitled project will be produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Paramount Animation and the newly founded Avatar Studios. It is expected to have a major release alongside a new SpongeBob movie slated for May 2015.

This is the first part of a trilogy of films and although we know few details so far, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, creators of the animated series, will produce alongside Eric Coleman while Lauren Montgomery will direct.

The trilogy will show the adult version of the characters we met in The Legend of Aang, years before the events of The Legend of Korra.

So, excited about the news?