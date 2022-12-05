The legal challenges facing self-driving cars

Autonomous cars continue to advance in their career to be a reality on our streets, but there is something more that must be worked on, in addition to pure technological advances.

On the one hand we have the technology used in vehicles, which can be summarized as:

Technology used by autonomous cars

1 – Sensors: Autonomous cars use sensors such as radars, lasers and cameras to detect and measure the environment in which they are. These sensors allow the vehicle to detect obstacles and other vehicles on the road, as well as measure the distance and speed of these objects.

2 – Navigation Systems: Autonomous cars use GPS navigation systems and other global positioning systems to determine their location and plot a route to reach their destination.

3 – Artificial intelligence: Autonomous cars use artificial intelligence to process the information collected by sensors and make decisions on how to act in certain situations. This allows the vehicle to react appropriately to unforeseen situations on the road.

4 – Control Systems: Autonomous cars use advanced control systems to control their acceleration, braking and direction. These systems allow the vehicle to stay in its lane and follow a safe route to its destination.

But the legal part seems the most difficult to solve.

legal challenges

The main legal challenges of autonomous cars are:

1 – Liability in case of accidents: Who will be responsible in case of an accident with an autonomous vehicle? Will it be the human driver who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident, or the company that made the vehicle or the software that controls it?

2 – Passenger safety: How will the safety of passengers in an autonomous vehicle be guaranteed? Will there be specific standards and regulations for autonomous vehicles in terms of safety?

3 – Privacy: How will the privacy of the passengers of autonomous vehicles be protected? How will you ensure that data collected by autonomous vehicles is not misused?

4- Regulation: How will autonomous vehicles be regulated? Will there be specific laws and regulations that apply to autonomous vehicles, or will the same laws that apply to traditional vehicles be used?

These are just some of the major legal challenges that autonomous vehicles pose. Other legal challenges include road safety, compliance with traffic laws and regulations, and access to road infrastructure, but there are also ethical issues to consider.

If an autonomous car has three passengers in front of it, and to save their lives it has to run over five… What will it do? Who makes the decision?

It is not a simple matter, of course.