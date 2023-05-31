The law of ‘right to repair’ continues to grow in the world

- Advertisement -

In Minnesota, a new law known as the “right to repair” is causing a stir and celebration among DIY enthusiasts and repair shops. This legislation, considered the most extensive yet, seeks to ensure that equipment owners and small businesses have easier access to parts and information to repair devices such as phones, laptops, appliances and other equipment. Passage of this law in Minnesota follows in the footsteps of other states such as Colorado and New York, which have also enacted similar laws.

Facilitating the repair of electronic devices

Minnesota’s new “right to repair” law represents a breakthrough for homeowners and small repair businesses. From now on, manufacturers of electronic devices such as phones, tablets, laptops and home appliances will be required to provide parts, tools and instructions on how to repair the equipment to independent repair shops and consumers.

Although this law is broad in its scope, some exceptions and limitations have been established. Farm equipment, video game consoles, specialized cybersecurity tools, medical devices, and vehicles were all removed from the bill before it passed. Despite these exclusions, right to repair advocates consider the Minnesota law to be the most comprehensive to date.

A growing movement

The right to repair has been gaining momentum across the country, and Minnesota joins a growing list of states seeking to protect consumer rights and encourage repair of electronic devices. So far, 29 states have introduced bills related to the right to repair in 2023. Some states, such as California and Vermont, have made significant progress on their own legislation, while at the federal level, Congress has yet to enact a measure. right to repair.

The “right to repair” law in Minnesota has the potential to generate significant benefits for both consumers and the environment. Allowing users and independent repair shops access to parts and repair manuals can reduce repair costs and extend the life of devices. This translates into savings for consumers and a decrease in the amount of e-waste generated.

Manufacturer resistance and safety concerns

Although this law has been enthusiastically received by right-to-repair advocates, manufacturers have raised concerns about the safety and integrity of devices if access to repairs is expanded. They argue that providing access to individual parts or repair instructions could compromise device security and data privacy. As a result, they have lobbied for exceptions and limitations to be put into the law.

How can this affect the world?

Minnesota’s “right to repair” law has the potential to influence the rest of the world, as its passage sends a clear message about the importance of protecting consumer rights and encouraging the repair of electronic devices. As more states in the United States and other countries enact similar laws, a global momentum is building to address the problem of planned obsolescence and promote a more sustainable approach to electronics.

In many countries, consumers and independent repairers have faced similar obstacles in their attempt to access the parts, tools and information needed to repair electronic devices. Big tech companies often limit access to these parts, making it difficult or even impossible to repair equipment outside of their official services. As a result, consumers are forced to scrap and replace devices that could have been easily fixed.

The success of the “right to repair” law in Minnesota and other US states could inspire legislators and activists in other countries to address this issue. Pressure from consumers and right to repair groups has led to bills being introduced in several countries in Europe, including France and the Netherlands. In addition, the European Commission is considering the possibility of implementing right to repair regulations throughout the European Union.

If more countries adopt right-to-repair laws, this could have a significant impact on the way big tech companies and electronic device manufacturers operate globally. It could encourage openness and transparency in parts supply and repair information disclosure, allowing consumers and independent repairers to have more control over their devices and reduce e-waste.

