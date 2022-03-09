The launch of the Pixel 6a could be delayed until July

Google plans to launch its smartphone soon Pixel 6a and his first smartwatch, the Pixel Watchbut now it seems that the release of both upcoming products is delayed.

Previously, we had heard that the launch of the new devices was imminent after they appeared on some listings.

However, according to Jon Prosser, it seems that the Pixel 6 has been delayed until July 2022. On the other hand, the Pixel Watch is also at risk of delay, although at the moment the release date is May 26.

Prosser says that the main reason for the delay of the two products is the current shortage of chips, which has already affected numerous industries around the world.

The new generation of Pixel 6 comes with proprietary Tensor chips, and hopefully the Pixel 6a will also feature the same Tensor chip.