The launch of the first 3D printed rocket

The aerospace industry has taken another step towards innovation with the scheduled launch of the rocket Terran 1the first 3D-printed rocket to be launched into orbit on March 8.

The company in charge of the launch is Relativity Space, a California company that has managed to build a rocket almost entirely 3D printed. This milestone could change the way rockets are built and open up new possibilities for future missions.

What is Terran 1 and how does it work?

The Terran 1 is a 33 meter tall rocket designed to carry a 1,250 kg payload into low Earth orbit. This rocket uses methane as a propellant and liquid oxygen as an oxidizer, making it the first American rocket to use this combination. Also, this rocket is unique in that it is almost completely 3D printed. According to Relativity Space, the Terran 1 is capable of getting a payload into space in less than two years, making it a very fast and efficient launch vehicle.

Why is the Terran 1 important?

Relativity Space will achieve a major milestone in the rocket industry with the launch of Terran 1. 3D-printed rockets offer a number of advantages, including the ability to produce complex parts from one piece and reduced production time. 3D printing allows for customization and optimization of rocket designs, which can improve performance and reduce costs. With the successful launch of Terran 1, Relativity Space could open up new possibilities for future missions, including commercial space missions.

What to expect from the Terran 1 launch?

The launch of Terran 1 is an important test for Relativity Space. The company has stated that its main goal is to prove that the 3D-printed rocket is robust enough to withstand the forces of launch and safely reach orbit. The Terran 1 rocket must also overcome the point of maximum downforce (Max-Q) during launch, which is the point at which structural loads are highest on a rocket while heading into orbit. If the launch is successful, it could pave the way for future commercial space missions and advance the 3D-printed rocket industry.

You can see live data in the video above or on the Twitter account @relativityspace.