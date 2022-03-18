The launch of Matter, the new connected home standard, is delayed until the fall

Finally, we will have to wait a few more months, and it seems that there will be no more delays later, so that Matter, the new open and interoperable standard for connected homes, can be officially launched.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), which is behind the development of Matter, understands that additional time is needed so that when you arrive, in addition to having a solid specification and Software Development Kit (SDK) for developers, you also arrive with an ecosystem of compatible devices..



For this reason, they are expanding their testing and validation events, seeking not only an improvement in the quality of the code of the new standard, but also the standard itself may be able to adapt to a wide variety of devices and platforms.

One more postponement to “do things right”>

At the time of his final launch, scheduled for this fallafter the Matter Specification Validation Event (SVE) scheduled for the summer, from the CSA they expect to have more than 130 IoT devices belonging to 15 categories with compatibility and certification for Matter, serving as a starting point for the ecosystem of Matter compatible devices may increase over time.

The CSA points out that in the SVE this coming summer there will be

formal compliance results and are crucial to the certification of these first products, the validation of the final specification, and the preparation of our test labs for the start of our formal certification program.

Following the release of Matter 1.0 this coming fall:

the formal certification program will be open to all companies that wish to certify Matter devices. We look forward to our members moving forward with additional announcements and release plans for both new products and products compatible with Matter software updates.

From the CSA the principle is applied that to do something, you have to do it well, not go easy, so more time is given so that Matter can finally be a reality this year after some delays that have been occurring in time, delaying its release.

More Info/Image Credit: CSA