The latest version of Windows 11 drags big worries, wait before installing it

Windows 11 recently welcomed a new update, build KB5026446. However, this one causes many problems and it is advisable not to install it for the moment. Nothing dramatic, but very annoying bugs can taint your experience.

According to Windows Latest, this is an optional update, but some users have noticed that it installs automatically. If this is the case for your PC, it is therefore advisable to return to the previous version. For others, just don’t download it in the Windows Update tool.

Windows 11 welcomes a last wobbly update

This update causes many problems for users. Indeed, since its installation, many returns evoke applications that no longer start, or that crash regularly. For example, the Microsoft Store and Game Pass are completely broken. We ourselves, in writing, had to go back to the previous version of Windows in order to launch these applications.

Here is a list of the most important issues mentioned so far:

Crashes on Microsoft Store and Game Pass

Computer no longer restarts in sleep mode

Fan control is no longer possible

Keyboard and mouse are no longer recognized

The controller is no longer recognized on the ROG Ally

Errors during installations

If you accidentally installed this update, don’t panic. It is enough to return to the previous version of Windows. For that, you have to go to the settingsthen in the tab Windows Update (bottom left). Then you have to go to Update Historythen in the menu Uninstall updates. From here, select KB5026446 and uninstall it. Once this is done, the issues should go away.

Microsoft has not yet reacted to the problem, but no doubt a fix will soon be applied for all users.

Source : Windows Latest