the latest update from tesla turns your electric car into a megaphone!

It is an obvious fact that Elon musk he loves easter eggs in his vehicles. You just have to remember the Mad Max mode that the Tesla Semi will include. And now we have a fun new effect coming with the latest Tesla update.

As we told you, the motor giant usually surprises us with some very curious updates. And now they have just released another of those improvements that are of very little use, but will allow you to have a great time.

More than anything because, Tesla’s latest holiday update, The well-known Holiday Update, now includes a series of funniest improvements. Last year they allowed car speakers to be used as a sound player. And now they have once again taken advantage of the loudspeaker that the electric motor giant’s vehicles make up in a very fun way.

You can use your Tesla as a megaphone after the last update

NEW Tesla Megaphone feature. This is crazy! These cars haha ​​

As you may have seen in the Twitter message posted by a customer who has received this update, the electric motor giant has launched an “improvement” that It will allow you to use the external speaker of your Tesla vehicle as if it were a megaphone.

Thus, you can reproduce your voice abroad through the microphone that incorporates your fleet of electric vehicles in the cabin. In addition, you can also use voice effects, transmit funny sounds … To the point that you can even use Tesla’s own application to use the megaphone from wherever you want.

On the other hand, this update brings the expected dark mode to the system, a Sony game, access to apps like TikTok or a blind spot camera view that will be activated when the turn signals are activated.

Undoubtedly, an update that further improves the options offered by Tesla electric cars, as well as adding some really fun features. Because the idea of ​​being able to use your vehicle as a megaphone sounds very interesting.

Regarding the update date, say that the American manufacturer is carrying out a staggered rollout. In this way, if you have not yet been able to improve the firmware of your electric vehicle through the corresponding holiday update, all you have to do is have a little patience and wait for it to arrive in your Tesla.

Finally, report that this new megaphone mode will hit all Tesla cars, regardless of model. So surely we will soon see the first users testing this function on the street.