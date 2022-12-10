The latest stable version of Chrome now includes passkeys for better security

We continue to learn about the news of the new stable version of Chrome, which a few days ago began its global deployment to all users with news such as Energy Saving and memory modes.

This new version, number 108, is a most mysterious version, although it is not the only version released in this way, since the company has barely shared details of its release, even from the changelog page.



Everything that we are learning these days is due to the official publications that the company is seeing offering in various communications..

Thanks to this, we now know that support for passkeys, which was released on an experimental basis last October on the Canary channel, is now in stable version for all users, or almost, since according to what they indicate:

With the latest version of Chrome, we’re enabling passkeys on Windows 11, macOS, and Android

In the case of Android, Google notes that Passkeys will be securely synced through your Password Manager or through any other available password manager that supports this technology which seeks to replace the use of passwords to enable more secure logins.

We have already talked at length about passkeys as the path that has been taken from the industry to enable more secure authentication and better protection against possible phishing attacks on applications and servicesaspiring to be the replacement of passwords.

And it is that, as Google also indicates in its statement:

Passkeys are a significantly more secure replacement for passwords and other phishing authentication factors. They cannot be reused, do not leak on server breaches, and protect users from phishing attacks.

Google notes that once passkeys are available on mobile, they can be used via autofill at login, while on desktop, mobile payment keys can be used later. nearby, be it Android or iOS.

Yes indeed, developers will need to use the WebAuthn API to add passkey support to their applications and/or services. And while this is coming, for which they recognize from Google that it will take time, they will continue working now to add support for passkeys in iOS and Chrome OS.

More information: Google