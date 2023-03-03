The latest news from Segway-Ninebot, from scooters to the new electric scooter

Segway-Ninebot has presented its range of urban electric mobility products, vehicles that will help move in the right lanes without excessively polluting, since the bet is always the electric vehicle.

In this article, we introduce you to the latest news from Segway-Ninebot, from the ultimate scooter for commuting to the new electric scooter model in the L3e-A1 category, as well as the new Ninebot Gokart PRO.

MAX G2: the ultimate scooter for commuting

The MAX G2 is Segway-Ninebot’s most advanced scooter model to date. With a 900W rear-wheel drive motor and 10-inch tubeless-proof tires, this scooter can effortlessly climb grades of up to 22%. In addition, its newly developed technology called RideyLongTM offers an extra-long range of up to 70 km on a single charge. With added safety features like hydraulic front suspension and dual spring rear suspension, turn signals integrated into a wider handlebar, along with the anti-theft alarm and Traction Control System (TCS), you can enjoy a safe ride. and confortable.

F2 series: powerful and equipped mid-range scooters



The F2 series consists of three models: F2, F2 Plus and F2 Pro, which offer a perfect balance between more powerful motors and longer battery life. With rear-wheel drive, front disc brake, rear electronic brake and traction control for slippery surfaces, this series guarantees maximum driving safety. If you’re looking for more comfort, the F2 Pro even offers front suspension.

E2 series: scooters to explore the city



If you are looking for an affordable and practical option for short distances, the E2 series is perfect for you. With a surf-style design, tubeless tires and a powerful motor, the E2 and E2 Plus scooters are perfect for exploring the city.

C2 series: for children



With the C2 series, Segway-Ninebot offers children’s scooters with safety features like drum brakes and more robust frames. In addition, the C2 Pro model has a speed limiter that parents can adjust through the mobile APP.

E300SE Electric Scooter: Stepping into the Future

The E300SE model is the new addition of Segway-Ninebot to the electric scooter market of the L3e-A1 category. With extreme acceleration from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.89 seconds, a range of up to 130 km and a top speed of 105 km/h, this model is the perfect option for the most demanding drivers.

Ninebot Gokart PRO: for kart fans



Looking for a fun way to enjoy the outdoors? The Ninebot Gokart PRO is the perfect solution. With four different modes of safe driving and a sporty performance of 40 km/h, this model adapts to the needs of adults and children.

Prices and availability

All these new Segway-Ninebot products will be available during the first half of 2023 in different regions and countries in Europe. Prices and availability may vary from country to country.