The Last of Us: see the release schedule of the episodes of the series on HBO Max

It arrives this Sunday (15) to the catalog of the streaming platform HBO Max The Last of Us series, adaptation of the Naughty Dog game. The series will premiere under high expectations in front of the absolute success obtained in the specialized critic. Since it was announced in early 2020The Last of Us series generated a lot of expectations among fans of the game, either due to the beautiful narrative of the game or the involvement of Craig Mazin, creator of the Chernobyl series, in the production.





The first season will bring the difficult and emotional saga of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the big screen. The series is due to air after 11 pm (Brasília time) this Sunday, with the first episode released to HBO subscribers. - Advertisement - Check below the probable release dates and times of all nine episodes of the first season of The Last of Us series on HBO. The schedule provides for the release of a part of the story every Sunday, always at 11 pm (Brasília time).

Episode 1 – January 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET;

Episode 2 – January 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET;

Episode 3 – January 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET;

Episode 4 – February 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET;

Episode 5 – February 12, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET;

Episode 6 – February 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET;

Episode 7 – February 26, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET;

Episode 8 – March 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET;

Episode 9 (Season Finale) – March 12, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

It is worth noting that changes in the release of episodes may happen. Therefore, it is not 100% guaranteed that all parts of the 1st season of the series will be released on these dates. Special or external events can impact the display grid. And you, are you going to watch The Last of Us series? Tell us in the comments down below!

