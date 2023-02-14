5G News
The Last of Us Part I can now be pre-ordered for PC

The Last of Us Part I can now be pre-ordered for PC

Tech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
The company Sony Interactive Entertainment has reported that the remake of The Last of Us Part I, produced by the video game studio Naughty Dog, will be available on PC through the Steam and Epic Games platforms starting on March 28 of this year. , with a cost of €59.99. The title is available for pre-order now in both Standard and Digital Deluxe editions, which include skill upgrades, weapon upgrades, exploding arrows, a twinkling punk filter, Speed ​​Race mode, and six weapon skins, plus the full story and the Left Behind chapter.

Gamers will be able to experience the latest haptic vibration and adaptive triggers thanks to the game’s support for the DualSense controller, which connects to the PC via a USB cable. The game is set in a bleak post-pandemic world, where the infected and the survivors fight to survive. The protagonist, Joel, is hired to get a young girl named Ellie out of a quarantined military zone, but what starts out as a simple task quickly turns into a brutal and exciting journey.

The plot of the game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where Joel, the protagonist, must get Ellie out of a quarantined military zone in a brutal and thrilling journey.

During the last few weeks, it has aroused tremendous interest thanks to the HBO series, so this release comes as a glove for those who are looking for a new adventure on PC.

You can stay tuned at blog.es.playstation.com.

Link to Steam: store.steampowered.com.

Link to EpicGames: store.epicgames.com.

