5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftThe Last of Us Part 1: PC version is heavily criticized for...

The Last of Us Part 1: PC version is heavily criticized for its poor performance

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
The Last of Us Part 1: PC version is heavily criticized for its poor performance
1680121071 the last of us part 1 pc version is heavily.jpeg
- Advertisement -

On the last 28th, Sony finally released the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1, remake of the iconic 2013 game. it would be the first chance to experience the game outside of the PlayStation.

Unfortunately, the title did not follow the quality standard presented by Sony in its previous ports for the PC and arrived with poor performance, causing it to be heavily criticized by players.

The Last of Us has become one of the most acclaimed franchises on PlayStation, gaining even more popularity after the launch of its live-action series on HBO Max.

- Advertisement -

All this popularity generated an absurd hype for the launch of a PC version of the game, something that is part of Sony’s new market strategy. Unfortunately, the expectations of many ended up being frustrated by the launch, as the port performed well below expectations, even requiring PCs with very robust configurations to run.

The game’s lack of optimization caused Steam users to bombard the title with negative reviews. Currently, the title has more than 7,000 reviews on Val’s digital store, but only 33% of them are positive.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will get Android 12L with OneUI 4.1 in September, says Samsung


Even though Sony acquired studios Nixxes and Jetpack to work exclusively on the PC port of their games, the version of The Last of Us Part 1 was handled by third-party studio Iron Galaxy, which also works on the port of Uncharted: Legacy Collection of Thieves. As much as the Uncharted collection was well optimized, we must remember that Iron Galaxy was also responsible for the PC version of Batman Arkham Knight, which was extremely problematic and needed support even from the NVIDIA team to stay in a state ” acceptable”.

In response to the criticism, Naughty Dog revealed on their social media that they are investigating issues reported by players.

We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will fix the issues in future patch packages.

- Advertisement -

For now, we can only wait for the updates to be released, but it’s sad to see another great game suffering from update issues, something that has become increasingly common.

Did you have problems running The Last of Us Part 1 on your PC?

Samsung highlights the EcoTroca program that gives discounts on products from the online store
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Evolution in mobile technologies requires innovations in Security | Article

By Renato Citrini – Senior Product Manager at Samsung Europe's Mobile Experience division Smartphones...
Apple

Apple makes available new architecture of the Home application in iOS/iPadOS 16.4

A apple re-released the option to update to the new architecture of the Casa...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.