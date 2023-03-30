The Last of Us Part 1: PC version is heavily criticized for its poor performance

On the last 28th, Sony finally released the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1, remake of the iconic 2013 game. it would be the first chance to experience the game outside of the PlayStation. Unfortunately, the title did not follow the quality standard presented by Sony in its previous ports for the PC and arrived with poor performance, causing it to be heavily criticized by players.

The Last of Us has become one of the most acclaimed franchises on PlayStation, gaining even more popularity after the launch of its live-action series on HBO Max. - Advertisement - All this popularity generated an absurd hype for the launch of a PC version of the game, something that is part of Sony's new market strategy. Unfortunately, the expectations of many ended up being frustrated by the launch, as the port performed well below expectations, even requiring PCs with very robust configurations to run. The game's lack of optimization caused Steam users to bombard the title with negative reviews. Currently, the title has more than 7,000 reviews on Val's digital store, but only 33% of them are positive.





Even though Sony acquired studios Nixxes and Jetpack to work exclusively on the PC port of their games, the version of The Last of Us Part 1 was handled by third-party studio Iron Galaxy, which also works on the port of Uncharted: Legacy Collection of Thieves. As much as the Uncharted collection was well optimized, we must remember that Iron Galaxy was also responsible for the PC version of Batman Arkham Knight, which was extremely problematic and needed support even from the NVIDIA team to stay in a state ” acceptable”.

In response to the criticism, Naughty Dog revealed on their social media that they are investigating issues reported by players. We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will fix the issues in future patch packages.

The Last of Us Part I PC players: we’ve heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you’ve reported. We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 28, 2023